Trick or Treat: Jeep® Brand Brings Back Punk'n Exterior Paint Color to Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 4xe in limited-run Punk’n exterior paint color (PRNewswire)

Punk'n returns to Jeep® Wrangler exterior color palette following a three-year hiatus

Now open for orders, the special-run color straight from the factory is available on all 2023 Jeep Wrangler models for a limited time

Punk'n is the sixth special-run color available on the current generation of Wrangler, following such standout shades as Tuscadero, Gecko and Gobi

With Halloween right around the corner, the Jeep® brand is announcing an eye-catching treat, bringing back the Punk'n exterior paint color for a limited time as an available option on all 2023 Jeep Wrangler models.

Named after the festive fall fruit for which it shares its color, Punk'n is a brilliant orange that brings customization and charisma to Wrangler's unique lineup of vivid special-run colors. Originally offered on the Jeep Wrangler from the 2018 to 2020 model years, Punk'n makes an anticipated return to the 2023 model-year exterior color palette.

"Bringing back Punk'n right around Halloween is a great time to relaunch this confident and custom color on the iconic Jeep Wrangler," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Like other special-run colors for Wrangler, Punk'n appeals to a huge enthusiast following because it's authentic, inspiring and bold, much like the Jeep community."

Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695, the Punk'n exterior paint option is available for order now and will be offered for a limited time on all 2023 Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392.

SOURCE Stellantis