AlphaGraphics' Louis Malooley named prestigious Franny Award winner

Leading marketing and print solutions provider announces this year's outstanding franchisee

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, recently announced Louis Malooley, owner of AlphaGraphics of Buckhead, as the 2022 Franny Award winner, the franchise's highest and most coveted honor.

"The Franny Award embodies the culture, commitment and overall contributions of an AlphaGraphics franchisee," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Louis has been a brand ambassador for AlphaGraphics for many years. We are so proud and excited that Louis was the recipient of the Franny Award this year.

"Louis consistently takes his time to speak with potential new AlphaGraphics franchisees. His candor, excitement for the opportunity and willingness to share his time and thoughts with new owners is so appreciated."

The Franny Award was created to showcase general excellence as a franchisee and recognize franchise owners that display leadership, brand stewardship and operational success. Winners of the award are chosen using several criteria including sales achievement, an exemplary business operation, network leadership and a proven track record of contributing to the overall success of the brand with positive representation of the AlphaGraphics community.

"It is such an honor to receive the 2022 Franny Award," Malooley said. "Success isn't the result of one individual. It takes a team that buys into your vision. There were plenty of franchisees that shared their knowledge with me, and I love doing the same with other franchisees. Sharing common experiences and solutions helps build a culture that contributes to everyone's success. So, receiving this award wouldn't have been possible without my Atlanta team and our AlphaGraphics family."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

