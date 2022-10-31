Foresite Technology Solutions Partners with Quality Built as a Value-Added Reseller to Enhance Production Cycle Times and Workforce Productivity for Residential Builders

The Value-Added Reseller relationship offers each organization a unique competitive advantage with the layering of expertise and services.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Technology Solutions, LLC, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Quality Built, LLC, the nationwide industry leader in third-party quality assurance, sustainability and insights, combining national boots-on-the-ground presence and domain expertise with innovative technology solutions. Quality Built will serve as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for the Foresite SaaS platform.

The VAR relationship leverages the long-reputable position of Quality Built in the marketplace and provides next generation technology capabilities of Foresite to Quality Built and its customers. The benefits of this partnership combine Quality Built's deep residential industry expertise augmented with Foresite solution capabilities. Enabling Quality Built to further assist builders in optimizing their gross profits using Foresite's content-based guidance ensuring proper jobsite construction and installation methods are followed at each stage of the construction process.

Foresite solves some of the biggest challenges builders and trade contractors face by providing the tools and insights at the jobsite to improve production cycle times, increase productivity, and upskill the labor force, providing Builders with greater operational margin controls.

"Foresite is a Precision Tool and a differentiator for Quality Built," said John Gillett, CEO of Foresite. "The platform is an all-in-one solution for jobsite tracking, guidance, and optimization. It helps residential home builders predictably deliver revenue, profitability, and brand value by connecting with trades to consistently manage return on assets, production cycle times, and workforce productivity."

Quality Built collects, analyzes, and communicates essential data from the job site in order to increase builder efficiency and reduce risk in real time – two of the primary initiatives of the Foresite platform. The addition of Foresite to Quality Built's offerings supports the goal of providing the best-in-class services and technology.

"Quality Built is excited to be a VAR of Foresite and positioning the strategic impacts that Quality Built will have on the industry, specifically in terms of increased builder efficiency and profit margins," said Frank Ferrentino, President of Quality Built.

About Foresite

Foresite is an innovative and transformative construction platform built on 25 years of intellectual property and industry knowledge. The platform provides intelligent gross margin management for field operations, serving builders, trade contractors, manufacturers, and insurers, in addition to unprecedented control over critical operational processes. Users access preconfigured content-based solutions such as workforce efficiency & productivity, job site logistics, project safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance, rapidly driving process optimization at the jobsite. For information, visit: https://www.foresite.tech/

About Quality Built

Quality Built is the nationwide leader in third-party quality assurance and insights. Founded in 1994, we work with some of the most respected names in construction, insurance, and litigation. Only Quality Built combines a network of thousands of experienced, boots-on-the-ground inspectors and domain experts with the industry's most robust technology solutions. Together, we collect, analyze, and communicate essential data from the job site throughout your entire organization — helping you work smarter, reduce risk, and increase efficiency. For more information, visit: https://www.qualitybuilt.com/

