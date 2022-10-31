The Home Depot Showcases the Power of Home Décor and Design Through Vacation Rental Property Makeover with Vrbo and Design Influencers

Revitalized Berkshires property highlights how furnishings and décor upgrades elevate a space and deliver greater return on investment for property owners

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® announces the launch of a refreshed vacation rental home – the Berkshires Home Makeover. Complete with furnishings and décor from The Home Depot including exclusive brands like Home Decorators Collection, StyleWell and The Company Store, the property has been revamped to offer a specialized, elevated experience for guests. The project was achieved in collaboration with Vrbo, part of Expedia Group, and select design-focused influencers.

The Home Depot and Vrbo Present Berkshires Home Makeover (PRNewswire)

"Making upgrades to any home or rental property with furniture, wall art, wallpaper and textiles can truly change its personality without the need for a major renovation," said Corinne Bentzen, general manager for The Home Depot Home. "Through the makeover of a vacation rental in the Berkshires, we're excited to showcase just how impactful these easy and attainable home updates, from fresh bedding and throws to functional seating, can be for travelers and property owners."

The Home Depot partnered with influencers including Holly and Brad Lauritzen (Our Faux Farmhouse), Fariha Nasir (Pennies for a Fortune) and Danielle Guerrero (Our Nest on Powell) to re-imagine the entrance, patio, kitchen, living areas and guest rooms within the rental home. Using only products found at The Home Depot or HomeDepot.com, the influencers created designs to exemplify current trends throughout the Berkshires property, including:

Timeless Décor Elements – modern styles are blended with traditional classics to create a nostalgic, comforting feel throughout the home. Combining vintage-inspired wallpaper and lighting with contemporary furniture creates a sense of comfort and familiarity, which has become increasingly more important when considering home design.

Balanced Color Palette – using Behr's 2023 Color of the Year "Blank Canvas" as a central backdrop throughout common areas, designers showcase possibilities to lean into the tranquility of the color with neutral tones in furniture, or balance it with bold, colorful accents throughout the space.

Functional Spaces + Cozy Living – from the coffee bar in the kitchen to the textiles in the bedrooms, the property has been thoughtfully curated for functionality through design and ultimate comfort for guests. For both rental properties and personal spaces, décor should serve a purpose and make one feel at ease within the space.

As the expert in private, whole home accommodations for families, Vrbo understands the power of staying with the people you love. With more than two million unique Vrbo properties to choose from, families prioritize selecting vacation homes with the best spaces and amenities they can enjoy together. Adding intentional home upgrades from The Home Depot not only enhances the guest experience, but also helps homeowners maximize the return on their investment properties.

As a part of the home transformation, The Home Depot will make in-kind donations of unused furniture, décor and housewares items to nonprofit organizations including Habitat for Humanity, House2Home, Safe Haven Family Shelter and Oasis Center.

To book your stay at the Berkshires property and get an up-close look at the latest interior design trends visit https://www.vrbo.com/2579114?noDates=true&unitId=3149424.

Visit https://www.homedepot.com/c/BerkshiresHomeMakeover to explore the transformation and shop the look for the newly upgraded Berkshires vacation rental property.

To learn more about The Home Depot's wide selection of affordable home décor and furniture, visit www.homedepot.com/decor.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

The Home Depot and Vrbo Present Berkshires Home Makeover (PRNewswire)

