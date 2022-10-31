Ready Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Webcast:

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial in:

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).

Replay:

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through November 22, 2022. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13733002.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 600 lending professionals nationwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

Ready Capital Corporation

212-257-4666

InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

