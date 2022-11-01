Baylis Medical Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement with Oscor

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce it is assuming responsibility for the sales and distribution of the Steerable and Guiding Sheaths currently sold direct-to-hospital by Oscor in the United States.

The addition of Oscor's sheath portfolio will allow Baylis Medical Technologies to broaden its clinical solution offerings in radiology and vascular surgery. This builds upon the company's longstanding history of delivering high-quality medical products to patients globally.

"This strategic partnership will allow Baylis Medical Technologies to expand our vascular footprint in the United States. It will strengthen our ability to provide current and future customers with dedicated clinical solutions that enable endovascular and other therapies," says Kris Shah, president of Baylis Medical Technologies.

Baylis Medical Technologies is committed to the conception, development, production, and distribution of state-of-the-art medical products that improve the lives of people around the world. The sheath portfolio will complement the company's existing product offerings, including the PowerWire® RF Guidewire which utilizes radiofrequency technology, and will ultimately enhance the companies' efforts to meet clinical needs of radiologists and vascular surgeons for improved patient care.

Oscor and BMT have begun the transfer of the business and will continue working closely together to ensure the transition has minimal impact on customers.

About Baylis Medical Technologies

Baylis Medical Technologies is a leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative medical devices in the fields of radiology and neurosurgery. Headquartered in Canada, the company also provides contract manufacturing services to some of the world's leading medical device companies. For more information, visit www.baylismedtech.com .

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

About Oscor, an Integer company

OSCOR Inc., an Integer company, designs, develops, manufactures and markets a variety of highly specialized implantable cardiac pacing and neurostimulation leads, venous access systems and diagnostic catheters, serving the cardiovascular and neurostimulation markets. Oscor has design, development and manufacturing operations in Palm Harbor, Fla., and in the Dominican Republic, and a business office in Germany, employing approximately 900 employees company wide. Additional information is available at www.oscor.com .

PRM-00865 © Baylis Medical Technologies Inc., 2022. The Baylis Medical Technologies logo is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Baylis Medical Technologies Inc. in the USA and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CAUTION: Federal Law (USA) restricts the use of these devices to or by the order of a physician. Before use, consult product labels and Instructions for Use for Indications for Use, Contraindications, Warnings, Precautions, Adverse Events and Directions.

