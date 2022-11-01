DrFirst Honored by Inc. as a 'Power Partner' in Global B2B Business Award

Award Highlights Companies with a Proven Track Record of Supporting Their Partners' Success and Empowering Business Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the winners of its inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting businesses and helping them grow. The list recognizes healthcare technology pioneer DrFirst in the IT and Management Systems category for helping vendors of electronic health record (EHR) and health information systems accelerate technology innovation and streamline e-prescribing and other clinical workflows, so they can generate new revenue streams and comply with industry regulations.

DrFirst creates unconventional technology solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. Nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 275 EHRs and HIS, and more than 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada use DrFirst to improve workflows, expedite secure collaboration, and drive better patient outcomes. Visit www.drfirst.com or @DrFirst. (PRNewsfoto/DrFirst) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to have more than 300 EHR partners integrate our software solutions in the systems they offer their customers," said G. Cameron Deemer, president at DrFirst. "To help them succeed in this highly competitive market, we deliver provider- and patient-facing technologies that relieve our partners of the software development burden. With 22 years of experience, DrFirst has a unique understanding of best practices and the technical expertise to guide our partners' healthcare IT projects from concept through successful implementation."

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

"We recognized firms big and small, but all stood out as reliable partners that care as much for a client's business as they do their own. These trusted B2B partners possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality services and support, which are at the core of business success and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To view the complete list, go to:

https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

