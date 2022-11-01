Identiv Receives Initial Order from Internet of Things Pioneer Wiliot for 25 Million Units

Deal is first part of a larger order of IoT Pixel tags for the global supply chain to be delivered to major new customer

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it will manufacture a 25 million unit order from IoT software as a service (SaaS) company Wiliot for their breakthrough IoT Pixel tags that power the Ambient IoT ecosystem designed for the global supply chain.

Identiv Logo (PRNewsfoto/Identiv) (PRNewswire)

Identiv/Wiliot deal is first part of a larger order of IoT Pixel tags for the global supply chain

This order represents a significant milestone for the Ambient IoT ecosystem, which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. Ambient IoT leverages new breakthroughs in ambient computing technology – computing that is self-powered by harvesting energy from surrounding radio waves. It connects nearly everything in the global supply chain to the internet by transmitting item-level information including location, temperature, fill rate, carbon footprint, and more. Businesses are then equipped with the data they need to create more productive, sustainable supply chains.

"The Ambient IoT builds on the foundational work done by the RFID industry and takes it to the next level, demonstrating that sophisticated devices can be made in large quantities and offered at a low cost," stated Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. "We're proud to be working with Wiliot, leveraging our existing RFID manufacturing processes to help build an ecosystem that promises tremendous potential in making businesses more intelligent and connected on a global scale," added Humphreys.

Ambient IoT devices can sense and protect data with encryption and privacy controls and, unlike previous-generation IoT devices, can be embedded into other products because there are no batteries that need to be changed. The tags continuously communicate in real time and do not require employees or consumers to tap or scan in order for them to communicate.

"Global demand for our IoT Pixels is surging and the collaboration with Identiv will ensure we're well-positioned to deliver," said Tal Tamir, Wiliot CEO. "The agreement demonstrates the enormous manufacturing scale the industry offers to us, while also bringing a leading producer of smart, specialized tags into the Ambient IoT ecosystem, a market that is growing to include many of the world's largest IoT and telecommunications companies."

Ultimately, Ambient IoT will extend into the home and offer item-level insights into expiry dates and when consumers need goods. Once attached, companies are equipped with real-time, item-level visibility into every product within their supply chains, which has a profound impact on both profits and the planet. Produce stays fresher longer, reducing the amount wasted due to rot and spoil; delivery routes are more efficient, requiring less fuel and emitting lower greenhouse gas; stock-checks transition from daily to real-time, resulting in supply chains both with lower carbon footprints and that can respond in real-time to online orders.

Identiv and Wiliot will announce further purchases shortly to meet the needs of customers that will scale significantly beyond this initial purchase.

Identiv's connected ecosystems put the IoT in motion , creating digital identities for every physical object. The innovative RFID team handles research, design, development, and manufacturing. The company embeds tags, inlays, and labels in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, luxury brands, specialty retail, athletic apparel, industrial applications, smart packaging, library media, toys, wine and spirits, mobile devices, cold chain items, and perishables.

For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our mission is to expand the Internet of Things to include every single thing, creating a massive IoT that adds intelligence and automation to reusable packaging, pharmaceuticals, food, and other products. Connecting trillions of things to the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world, where people, profits, and planet remain aligned. Visit wiliot.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Identiv