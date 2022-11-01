Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 25,319 vehicles, an increase of 29.7 percent compared to October 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 240,710 vehicles; a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in October, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 34.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,424 vehicles in October, a decrease of 16 percent compared to October 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Best-ever October sales of CX-30 with 6,666 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever October sales of CX-9 with 3,391 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 4,057 vehicles, a decrease of 16.1 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 23.1 percent, with 44,068 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 5,623 vehicles, an increase of 27.3 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.3 percent, with 36,878 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
October
October
YOY %
% MTD
October
October
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,778
2,514
10.5 %
14.8 %
22,758
33,133
(31.3) %
(31.3) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,390
1,037
34.0 %
39.2 %
9828
18,849
(47.9) %
(47.9) %
Mazda 3 HB
1,388
1,477
(6.0) %
(2.4) %
12930
14,284
(9.5) %
(9.5) %
Mazda6
0
815
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
335
15,086
(97.8) %
(97.8) %
MX-5 Miata
413
492
(16.1) %
(12.8) %
4,984
10,100
(50.7) %
(50.7) %
MX-5
204
180
13.3 %
17.7 %
1956
3,964
(50.7) %
(50.7) %
MXR
209
312
(33.0) %
(30.4) %
3028
6,136
(50.7) %
(50.7) %
CX-3
-
1
-
-
-
5,100
-
-
CX-30
6,666
3,147
111.8 %
120.0 %
44053
50,621
(13.0) %
(13.0) %
CX-5
9,441
10,147
(7.0) %
(3.4) %
125390
147,454
(15.0) %
(15.0) %
CX-9
3,391
2,373
42.9 %
48.4 %
26860
31,172
(13.8) %
(13.8) %
CX-50
2,630
0
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
16006
0
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
MX-30
0
30
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
324
65
398.5 %
398.5 %
CARS
3,191
3,821
(16.5) %
(13.3) %
28,077
58,319
(51.9) %
(51.9) %
TRUCKS
22,128
15,698
41.0 %
46.4 %
212,633
234,413
(9.3) %
(9.3) %
TOTAL
25,319
19,519
29.7 %
34.7 %
240,710
292,732
(17.8) %
(17.8) %
*Selling Days
26
27
255
255
