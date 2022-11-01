Momentum ITSMA makes new acquisition to meet growing demand for go-to-market expertise.

LONDON and BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum ITSMA is delighted to announce the acquisition of B2B go-to-market consultancy, OneGTM. OneGTM specializes in helping B2B technology businesses plan and execute successful go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

The acquisition — part of Momentum ITSMA's drive to broaden and deepen its services for B2B marketers — will address client needs for GTM expertise at a time where industry changes and growing partner ecosystems are adding new complexity and risk to processes.

As customer value chains are reinvented and the number of partners are expected to grow x10 over the next five years, nearly half of B2B CMOs rank improvements in partner experience as a top strategy for growth.

Marketing leaders must orchestrate partner alignment across the entire indirect customer lifecycle — from early on in the buyer journey to ensuring a lifetime of customer success.

After the acquisition, clients will have the proven expertise to:

Build resilient and agile GTM strategies that encompass extended partner ecosystems

Orchestrate channel alignment across the full customer lifecycle

Drive greater customer relevance with industry-or-segment-focused GTM programs

Employ deep account-based growth skills to enrich both customer and partner experience

Maximize marketing technology investment

Develop the internal teams needed to deliver effective GTM strategies

The OneGTM team will join Momentum ITSMA's world-class Growth Consulting service line — with their specialist GTM expertise being fully integrated into our client offer.

Furthermore, OneGTM's European and US technology client base reflects Momentum ITSMA's strategic focus areas.

Phil Brown, Managing Director of OneGTM, will bring further knowledge to the Growth Hub, so members of our unique global B2B marketing community can gain access to a proven GTM expert.

"Given the complexity of the go-to-market challenges our clients face, they need to be able to call upon a broad range of skills and expertise, working in a fully aligned way. By joining Momentum ITSMA, we can offer our clients access to a much broader range of expertise in key areas such as market research, account-based growth strategies and marketing skills development. We're hugely excited by the opportunity to be part of the world's leading growth consultancy," Phil Brown said.

Alisha Lyndon, CEO of Momentum ITSMA, said: "We listen very carefully to what clients say and it's clear there is a growing need for deeper go-to-market expertise from consulting and analyst firms. Our acquisition of OneGTM addresses this. We are delighted to welcome Phil and the OneGTM team to Momentum ITSMA. They add further depth to our extraordinary Growth Consulting offer. We will continue to deepen and broaden our offer to clients in the coming months."

To read more about OneGTM, visit https://www.onegtm.com/. Or learn more about Momentum ITSMA here: https://momentumitsma.com/.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Alexandra.koenig@momentumitsma.com, +44 203 858 0808.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929337/Momentum_ITSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Momentum ITSMA