PLTR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Palantir Technologies Inc. Shareholders

PLTR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Palantir Technologies Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 9, 2021 to May 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in PLTR:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/palantir-technologies-lawsuit-submission-form?id=33185&from=4

Palantir Technologies Inc. NEWS - PLTR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Palantir Technologies Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Palantir you have until November 14, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Palantir securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the PLTR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/palantir-technologies-lawsuit-submission-form?id=33185&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm