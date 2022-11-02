Brian Keith Joins Probo Medical Leadership

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair, and service, announced the addition of Brian Keith to their team as Executive Vice President of North America.

Brian comes to Probo with over 25 years in the medical device industry and proven skills in building and growing national and regional sales teams. His experience includes directing global sales teams and developing go-to-market strategies for newly released products.

"Having known and worked with Brian in various capacities throughout his career, we know that he will be a perfect addition to our team at Probo Medical," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. "His extensive background in our industry provides valuable expertise to support our team as we continue to grow."

"I am very excited to be joining the Probo Medical team," said Brian Keith. "I believe Probo is uniquely positioned to deliver a differentiated offering to a variety of different customers in our space. I look forward to working with the talented team at Probo to continue scaling the business and delivering our value added products and services to our customers."

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/.

