FUJIFILM Announces X-T5 Mirrorless Camera and XF 30mm F2.8 Macro Lens; First Look and Hands on YouTube Video Technical Information at B&H

Photography News: FUJIFILM has released the high-resolution X-T5 40MP Mirrorless Camera and 30mm f/2.8 Macro Lens.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce FUJIFILM X-T5 Mirrorless Digital Camera and XF 30mm f/2.8 R LM lens.

Despite its larger sensor and a host of improved features, the X-T5 retains the same form factor as its predecessor and even sheds 50g from its weight. Seven stops of internal body image stabilization keep images and video sharp handheld and a three-way tilting 1.84m-dot touchscreen LCD adds versatility whether working from odd angles, vlogging, or sharing your frame with others. Alternatively, a 3.69m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder promises bright and sharp views through its eyepiece.

The Fuji XT5 is capable of shooting bursts up to 15 frames per second with its mechanical shutter (or 20 fps with the electronic shutter) and achieving top shutter speeds of a whopping 1/180,000 sec with its electronic shutter. 425-point intelligent hybrid AF keeps subjects in focus across the frame whether working in-studio or out in the wild.

Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm X-T5 Silver

Key Features

40MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR BSI Sensor

4K 120p, 6.2K 30p, FHD 240p 10-Bit Video

7-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

425-Point Intelligent Hybrid AF System

3.69m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3" 1.84m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

20 fps E. Shutter, 15 fps Mech. Shutter

160MP Pixel Shift Multi-Shot

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

ProRes & Blackmagic RAW via HDMI

On the video side, the X-T5 is capable of recording 6.2K/30p in 4:2:2 10-bit color and features a 4K HQ mode which oversamples 6.2K footage, unlocking 2x digital zoom functionality. F-Log and F-Log2 recording are possible while 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW can be output via HDMI to compatible recording devices.

Complementing the X-T5 is a Metal Hand Grip for enhanced handling and comfort. The X-T5 is available in black or silver finishes and can be purchased alone or bundled with an XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR Lens or 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS Lens.

FUJIFILM's latest prime lens offers a 46mm full-frame equivalent focal length for versatile usage across the macro landscape. Consisting of 11 elements arranged in 9 groups, including three aspherical and two ED elements, the new macro produces sharp imagery with minimal distortions. An 11-bladed circular aperture produces smooth and natural bokeh in out-of-focus areas. Weighing less than half of a pound and weather sealed to protect against the elements, the Fuji XF 30mm f/2.8 lens serves as an excellent everyday carry lens for photographers looking to get up close to their subjects daily.

Learn more with B&H Explora About Fujifilm X-T5 Camera and XF 30mm f/2.8 Lens

Hands on Review Fujifilm XT5 Mirrorless Camera – First Look

