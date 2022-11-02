LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Present U.S. Claims Customer Satisfaction Survey Findings at Reuters Connected Claims Conference

Keynote Highlights Motivators for Policy Switching Post-Claim

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leader in claims data and analytics for the insurance industry, will present its latest study findings on the U.S. customer claims experience at the Connected Claims USA 2022 conference. The keynote will serve as a "pulse check" on how insurers are delivering better claims experiences, according to more than 1,400 insureds who experienced an auto claim within the past 12 months. LexisNexis Risk Solutions initiated the study to understand more thoroughly the reasons customers switch carriers following a claim event. With that intel, LexisNexis Risk Solutions analyzed its industry-wide auto policy data to derive insights about switching trends, and to ultimately create a 360-degree view of actual consumer behavior related to an auto insurance claim.

Tanner Sheehan, vice president and general manager, U.S. Claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is hosting the discussion to help attendees glean valuable insights concerning satisfaction rates, demographic nuances, self-service and omnichannel support structures and more. Respondents of the study are further analyzed across two distinct cohorts – customers at low risk of leaving their carrier, deemed "loyalists", against individuals more likely to switch carriers post-claim, referred to as "flight risks."

"We know a percentage of customers leave their carrier following a claim, but we wanted to look behind the curtain and uncover the 'why' that's associated with the switch," said Sheehan. "By taking this deeper look into the trends and patterns of consumer switching, we can help carriers more strategically leverage data and automation to address these gaps and deliver the exceptional claims experiences consumers not just value but that they expect."

Who: Tanner Sheehan, vice president and general manager, U.S. Claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

What: Exceeding Expectations or Falling Short? Claims Trends, Insights and Impacts Revealed

When: 11:20 – 11:35 AM (CST) November 2, 2022

Where: Connected Claims USA 2022 - McCormick Place, Chicago

Session Information: Carriers are laser-focused on customer satisfaction, and each claims experience yields a different result. Where is the industry delivering for customers? Where are we falling short?

Join us for insights into these questions and more. From an analysis of our data, we'll uncover trends, relationships - and even some surprises - as we marry insights with compelling consumer data. We'll show where we excel as an industry, where we fall short, and on which strategic areas to focus your CSAT efforts. If you're interested in the stats and the stories behind them, you won't want to miss this 360-degree view of customer claims experiences.

For more information about the session, visit the Connected Claims event page in addition to LexisNexis Risk Solutions suite of claims management solutions.

