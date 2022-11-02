SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 6, 2022 - (NASDAQ: OPEN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: December 6, 2022

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 6, 2022.

