GA Coalition for the People's Agenda Power of the Ballot Bus Tour Five-Day Itinerary

In an effort to encourage those who did not vote early to get out and vote on Election Day, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, GA STAND UP, Black Youth Vote and other partners will host the five-day Power of the Ballot Bus Tour Friday Nov. 4 through Nov. 8, 2022. The bus will visit Macon, Augusta, Albany, Atlanta, and Clayton County to hold events, rallies, wave signs and canvass neighborhoods.
In addition to the bus tour, coalition members will conduct parties at the polls, sign waving and canvassing in communities from Atlanta to Savannah. To catch up with the Power of the Ballot Bus, or to locate a crew on the ground text Edrea at 818.613.9521.
(subject to change)
BUS DEPARTS DAILY FROM: IBEW Building
501 Pulliam St SW
Atlanta, GA 30312
DATE Friday Nov. 4, 2022
DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta
LOCATION: MACON, GA
Triangle Business Center
1343 Georgia Ave.
Macon, GA 31201
RETURN TO ATLANTA: 3:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW
DATE Saturday Nov. 5, 2022
DEPARTURE TIME: 9:30 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta
LOCATION: AUGUSTA, GA
925 Laney Walker Blvd
Augusta, GA 30901
RETURN TO ATLANTA: 5:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW
DATE Sunday Nov. 6, 2022
DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta
LOCATION: ALBANY, GA
205 S. Westover Blvd.
Albany, GA 31707
RETURN TO ATLANTA: 4:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW
DATE Monday Nov. 7, 2022
DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from IBEW
LOCATION #1: Kroger
2685 Metropolitan Blvd.
Atlanta, GA
DEPART LOCATION #1: 12:00 NOON
LOCATION #2 IBEW : 3:00 PM – 6 PM
IBEW Building
Pulliam St SW
Atlanta, GA 30312
DATE Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 ELECTION DAY
DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from IBEW
LOCATION #1: Tara Discount Mall
6525 Tara Blvd.
Jonesboro, GA 30136
DEPART LOCATION #1: 12:00 PM
LOCATION #2 GOTV CLARK ATLANTA: 12:30 PM until
NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch Southern Institute
691 Beckwith Street
Atlanta, GA 30314
Media is invited to attend. Contact Edrea via text: 818.613.9521 or email: edmedia@dogonvillage.com.
Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (http://thepeoplesagenda.org) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, and executive director, Helen Butler, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah.
Edrea Davis: 818.613.9521/edmedia@dogonvillage.com
Makeda Smith: 323.380.8819/jazzmynepr@gmail.com
