New Era Cap Announces World Series Collection Celebrating the Houston Astros

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of Major League Baseball, has launched its World Series collection celebrating the Houston Astros' second title after making the World Series four times in the past six seasons.

From the caps they wore after clinching the World Series to the hats they'll sport on the parade route, this collection features several options that pay tribute to the champs.

WORLD SERIES LOCKER ROOM 9FORTY CAP: This grey cap features the phrase "World Series Champions" embroidered around the Astros' logo. The right panel features a woven label of the Commissioner's Trophy while the 2022 World Series Champions logo is above the back snap enclosure.





WORLD SERIES LOCKER ROOM KNIT: The phrase "Champions" surrounds the crown of this grey and black pom knit. The front cuff features an applique of the Astros' logo surrounded by an embroidered "2022 World Series" wordmark. The rear cuff has an embroidered woven applique of the Commissioner's Trophy.





WORLD SERIES PARADE 9FIFTY CAP: The grey snapback cap features the Commissioner's Trophy with the word "Champs" across the front with a side patch of the Astros' logo with World Series Champion written around it twice. The rear of the cap showcases the 2022 World Series Champs logo above the snapback enclosure.

"The Houston Astros have been a fixture in the postseason and captured their second World Series title with style," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products. "This collection celebrates their victory and gives fans an opportunity to represent their team in a fashion fit for glory."

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

