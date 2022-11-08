CAP3000 NAMED WORLD’S BEST SHOPPING CENTRE 2022

MIPIM (The Leading Property Market) 2022

SAINT-LAURENT-DU-VAR, France, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The jury of this year's MIPIM Awards has recognized Altarea Commerce's CAP3000 as the "Best Shopping Centre" in the world thanks to an extension overlooking the sea completed in 2021.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9107951-cap3000-named-worlds-best-shopping-centre-2022/

For Ludovic Castillo, Chairman of Altarea Commerce's Management Board

"We're very proud to receive this international award. Having CAP3000 named the best shopping centre in the world is a big vote of confidence for us and welcome recognition for all our hard–working teams. It's especially nice to be receiving an international award here in Cannes, just minutes away from CAP3000."

For Felipe Goncalves, Managing Director of CAP3000

"It's a great day for us. This award recognizes a feat of architecture that has opened the shopping centre onto the Mediterranean and revolutionized our customer experience. It also recognizes how visionary CAP3000 has been ever, since it was built in 1969. The mall is a trendsetter in the retail world and is always one step ahead of consumer needs and expectations. That retail savvy adds to the allure of the Côte d'Azur and of France as a whole."

With the extension, CAP3000 is the first shopping centre in the world with BiodiverCity certification and a BREEAM "Excellent" rating. With 4,000 employees, the shopping centre is also the fourth largest employer in the Maritime Alps.

ABOUT CAP3000

Opened on October 21, 1969

Extension architecture: Groupe 6

Extension design: Jouin Manku

135,000 m2 of surface area, including a 70,000 m2 extension and 5,000 m2 of patio space

300 shops and 50 restaurants

4,200 parking spots

ABOUT ALTAREA COMMERCE

Altarea Commerce is the Altarea Group's retail operator and stands today as France's leading retail developer. The company develops, invests in, and manages commercial properties and has a unique suite of commercial real estate capabilities that runs the full value creation chain, from development and acquisitions to sales.

Altarea Commerce manages a portfolio of 42 properties with a total value of some 5 billion euros, primarily in France but also in Italy and Spain. This agile and visionary company is reinventing retail and helping to foster friendly, diversified, and connected cities that create jobs while reducing their environmental impact. To that end, 100% of Altarea Commerce's properties are BREEAM In-Use certified.

www.altarea.com

Julie Magnan Antonini - Marketing Director

jmagnanantonini@altarea.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940102/CAP3000_COTE_DAZUR.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940103/CAP3000.jpg

CAP3000 CÔTE D’AZUR Logo (PRNewswire)

CAP3000 NAMED WORLD’S BEST SHOPPING CENTRE 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAP3000 CÔTE D’AZUR