Mojo Selects SportsDataIO as Key Data Provider

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SportsDataIO announced that Mojo, the sports stock market led by visionary founders Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez, Vinit Bharara, and Bart Stein, has tapped SportsDataIO to aid in its player value pricing.

Mojo, which recently launched with the NFL season in New Jersey allows users to make real money bets on an athlete's career prospects, with real-time price changes and instant liquidity, meaning users can enter or exit their position at any time, just like a stock.

Athlete market values rise and fall from their "IPO" price based on market sentiment, weekly player performance, and in relation to their expected career value.

Mojo selected SportsDataIO, the award-winning data solutions provider, to supply them with player data to help power Mojo's pricing engine.

Lax Chandra, VP at Mojo said "We came to SportsDataIO for their best-in-class player data. Nothing is more vital to establishing the opening value of a players' stock than complete, accurate and timely data." He added, "their comprehensive sports data solutions, combined with ease of use, were essential to Mojo launching in time for the NFL season. We look forward to working together for years to come."

Dustin Sullivan, President of SportsDataIO said "Mojo is a sports stock market where fans can invest in athletes, we are looking forward to Mojo's continued growth in this exciting new market." "We are proud to have been selected as a key ingredient to the Mojo market making – our data. Our precise, historical and real-time player data solutions continue to give clients like Mojo, FanDuel, Entain and others what they need to make their products more valuable."

This exciting new relationship is yet another tier-one brand trusting SportsDataIO and its award-winning real time data products and in-house real time API data feeds. The agreement with Mojo further demonstrates the ease of use and flexibility of SportsDataIO data for all of our varied customers.

ABOUT Mojo

Mojo is the sports stock market that lets fans use their knowledge and intuition like never before. Mojo gives you the opportunity to make real money bets on an athlete's career prospects, with real-time price changes and instant liquidity, meaning users can enter or exit their position at any time, just like a stock. The company was co-founded by MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and serial entrepreneurs Marc Lore, Vinit Bharara and Bart Stein.

ABOUT SportsDataIO

Celebrating 15 years in 2022, and recently having won SBC's Best Data Product, SportsDataIO has grown to become a leading sports data firm for media, gaming and fantasy industries by providing access to data APIs, predictive engines and data visualizations. Headquartered in Philadelphia PA, SportsDataIO is privately held and services more than 300 clients globally.

