AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $25.7 million compared with $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.30 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.25 in the third quarter of 2021.
For the first nine months of 2022, net operating revenues were $59.5 million compared with $52.8 million for the first nine months of 2021. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.10 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.63 in the first nine months of 2021.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 15,036
$ 11,444
$ 35,092
$ 31,279
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
4,077
3,984
9,305
8,608
Other golf and related operations
6,600
5,873
15,147
12,917
Total golf and related operations
10,677
9,857
24,452
21,525
Total net operating revenues
25,713
21,301
59,544
52,804
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
12,173
9,385
28,243
25,055
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,721
1,657
3,994
3,598
Golf and related operations operating costs
6,511
5,692
16,297
13,356
Depreciation and amortization expense
882
777
2,553
2,308
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,913
2,743
7,518
7,559
Operating income
1,513
1,047
939
928
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(408)
(290)
(960)
(878)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
1,964
Other income, net
22
85
205
298
Income before income taxes
1,127
842
184
2,312
Provision for income taxes
55
27
108
85
Net income
1,072
815
76
2,227
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(96)
(168)
(314)
(214)
Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 1,168
$ 983
$ 390
$ 2,441
Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.30
$ 0.25
$ 0.10
$ 0.63
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.30
$ 0.25
$ 0.10
$ 0.62
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,919
3,931
3,922
3,935
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,476
$ 3,254
Accounts receivable, net
13,409
9,933
Unbilled membership dues receivable
878
578
Inventories
1,489
1,105
Prepaid expenses
1,058
996
Other current assets
90
105
Total current assets
18,400
15,971
Property and equipment, net
56,496
53,338
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,134
5,390
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,191
1,598
Restricted cash
10,415
1,696
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 91,680
$ 78,037
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 494
$ 1,126
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
130
167
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
478
534
Accounts payable
10,997
10,164
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,504
797
Accrued income taxes
128
67
Other accrued taxes
423
541
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,649
3,363
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,628
1,265
Total current liabilities
20,431
18,024
Long term debt, net of current portion
29,887
19,376
Line of credit
950
-
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
401
496
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
713
1,064
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
39,462
39,069
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(264)
(92)
Total shareholders' equity
39,198
38,977
Total liabilities and equity
$ 91,680
$ 78,037
