AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $25.7 million compared with $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.30 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.25 in the third quarter of 2021.

For the first nine months of 2022, net operating revenues were $59.5 million compared with $52.8 million for the first nine months of 2021. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.10 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.63 in the first nine months of 2021.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 15,036

$ 11,444

$ 35,092

$ 31,279















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 4,077

3,984

9,305

8,608 Other golf and related operations 6,600

5,873

15,147

12,917 Total golf and related operations 10,677

9,857

24,452

21,525















Total net operating revenues 25,713

21,301

59,544

52,804















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 12,173

9,385

28,243

25,055 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,721

1,657

3,994

3,598 Golf and related operations operating costs 6,511

5,692

16,297

13,356 Depreciation and amortization expense 882

777

2,553

2,308 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,913

2,743

7,518

7,559 Operating income 1,513

1,047

939

928















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (408)

(290)

(960)

(878) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

-

1,964 Other income, net 22

85

205

298 Income before income taxes 1,127

842

184

2,312















Provision for income taxes 55

27

108

85 Net income 1,072

815

76

2,227















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (96)

(168)

(314)

(214) Net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 1,168

$ 983

$ 390

$ 2,441















Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income per share $ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.10

$ 0.63 Diluted net income per share $ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.10

$ 0.62















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,919

3,931

3,922

3,935

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,476

$ 3,254 Accounts receivable, net 13,409

9,933 Unbilled membership dues receivable 878

578 Inventories 1,489

1,105 Prepaid expenses 1,058

996 Other current assets 90

105 Total current assets 18,400

15,971







Property and equipment, net 56,496

53,338 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,134

5,390 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,191

1,598 Restricted cash 10,415

1,696 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 91,680

$ 78,037







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 494

$ 1,126 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 130

167 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 478

534 Accounts payable 10,997

10,164 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,504

797 Accrued income taxes 128

67 Other accrued taxes 423

541 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,649

3,363 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,628

1,265 Total current liabilities 20,431

18,024







Long term debt, net of current portion 29,887

19,376 Line of credit 950

- Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 401

496 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 713

1,064 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 39,462

39,069 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (264)

(92) Total shareholders' equity 39,198

38,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 91,680

$ 78,037

















