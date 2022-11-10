GoHealth Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
- YTD 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $101.9 million compared to negative cash flow from operations of $72.4 million in the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 132,831 decreased 34% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 611,385 increased 11% compared to the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2022 net revenue of $133.1 million decreased 37% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 net revenue of $562.3 million decreased 8% compared to the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2022 net loss of $74.7 million compared to a net loss of $55.5 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 net loss of $225.6 million compared to a net loss of $102.0 million in the prior year period.
- Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $14.3 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $14.2 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $35.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $32.2 million in the prior year period.
"During the third quarter, GoHealth went back to basics with a clear focus on the fundamentals of the business and an aim to put the beneficiary at the center of everything we do. We are making meaningful progress on our transformation through our strategic initiatives and diversification into Encompass. This has materially changed the dynamics of cash flow for our business and we're confident these positive trends will continue as we lean further into our Encompass solution," said Vijay Kotte, GoHealth's Chief Executive Officer.
"The market is in need of unbiased third parties to help support the Medicare shopping and enrollment process. The challenge has been the misaligned rewards structure and the lack of trust in the industry. GoHealth is leveraging our Encompass solution, our health plan relationships, our proprietary technology, and our experienced, high-quality sales agents to solve these industry challenges and act as a trusted partner to beneficiaries," said Kotte.
Mr. Kotte continued, "I believe our end-to-end Encompass solution will be a game changer for our customers, for health plans, and for the financial profile of our business. So far this Annual Enrollment Period, inclusive of a significant adoption of Encompass, we're experiencing a 70% higher conversion rate than we were last year at this time."
"I'm very pleased with the progress we've made in just a few short months. I believe GoHealth is best positioned to seize the opportunities at hand," concluded Mr. Kotte.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. Participants can pre-register for the conference call at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe3f052938613486583fb292fcf47ae56. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.
About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.
Investor Relations:
IR@gohealth.com
Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding our expected growth, level of cash flow, future capital expenditures and debt service obligations are forward-looking statements.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the marketing and sale of Medicare plans are subject to numerous, complex and frequently changing laws, regulations and guidelines; our business may be harmed if we lose our relationships with carriers or if our relationships with carriers change; our failure to grow our customer base or retain our existing customers; carriers may reduce the commissions paid to us and change their underwriting practices in ways that reduce the number of, or impact the renewal or approval rates of, insurance policies sold through our platform; factors that impact our estimate of LTV (as defined below) may be adversely impacted; our management and independent auditors have identified a material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting, and we may be unable to develop, implement and maintain appropriate controls in future periods, which may lead to errors or omissions in our financial statements; the potential delisting of our common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market; volatility in general economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, and other commodity prices and exchange rates may impact our financial position and performance; our ability to borrow under the Credit Agreement is subject to ongoing compliance with a number of financial covenants, affirmative covenants, and other restrictions, which may limit our operations and our ability to take certain actions; we currently depend on a small group of carriers for a substantial portion of our revenue; information technology system failures could interrupt our operations; our ability to sell Medicare-related health insurance plans is largely dependent on our licensed health insurance agents; operating and growing our business may require additional capital; whether our Encompass solution will achieve anticipated benefits; our strategic focus on cash flow optimization may lead to decreased revenue or otherwise adversely affect our business; we may lose key employees or fail to attract qualified employees; our operations may be adversely impacted by a reduction in employee headcount or other similar actions; the Founders (as defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K")) and Centerbridge (as defined in the 2021 Form 10-K) have significant influence over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders; and other important factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K, and the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the 2021 Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.
Glossary
"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release.
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.
"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.
"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.
The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three months ended Sep.
Three months ended Sep.
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 87,058
65.4 %
$ 174,948
82.6 %
$ (87,890)
(50.2) %
Enterprise
45,994
34.6 %
36,786
17.4 %
9,208
25.0 %
Net revenues
133,052
100.0 %
211,734
100.0 %
(78,682)
(37.2) %
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
48,044
36.1 %
53,632
25.3 %
(5,588)
(10.4) %
Marketing and advertising
22,661
17.0 %
59,511
28.1 %
(36,850)
(61.9) %
Customer care and enrollment
51,153
38.4 %
86,775
41.0 %
(35,622)
(41.1) %
Technology
11,061
8.3 %
11,651
5.5 %
(590)
(5.1) %
General and administrative
25,611
19.2 %
24,295
11.5 %
1,316
5.4 %
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
17.7 %
23,514
11.1 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
350
0.3 %
1,062
0.5 %
(712)
N/M
Restructuring and other related charges
9,797
7.4 %
—
— %
9,797
N/M
Total operating expenses
192,191
144.4 %
260,440
123.0 %
(68,249)
(26.2) %
Income (loss) from operations
(59,139)
(44.4) %
(48,706)
(23.0) %
(10,433)
21.4 %
Interest expense
15,630
11.7 %
6,921
3.3 %
8,709
125.8 %
Other (income) expense
(115)
(0.1) %
(30)
— %
(85)
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
(74,654)
(56.1) %
(55,597)
(26.3) %
(19,057)
34.3 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
— %
(79)
— %
79
N/M
Net income (loss)
$ (74,654)
(56.1) %
$ (55,518)
(26.2) %
$ (19,136)
34.5 %
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(44,649)
(33.6) %
(35,278)
(16.7) %
(9,371)
26.6 %
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (30,005)
(22.6) %
$ (20,240)
(9.6) %
$ (9,765)
48.2 %
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
$ (0.23)
$ (0.18)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding —
132,378
113,938
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$ (30,959)
$ (22,606)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (14,327)
$ (14,155)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(10.8)
%
(6.7)
%
_________________________
N/M = Not meaningful
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Nine months ended Sep.
Nine months ended Sep.
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 414,735
73.8 %
$ 496,437
81.0 %
$ (81,702)
(16.5) %
Enterprise
147,564
26.2 %
116,378
19.0 %
31,186
26.8 %
Net revenues
562,299
100.0 %
612,815
100.0 %
(50,516)
(8.2) %
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
167,041
29.7 %
139,449
22.8 %
27,592
19.8 %
Marketing and advertising
151,408
26.9 %
169,730
27.7 %
(18,322)
(10.8) %
Customer care and enrollment
196,150
34.9 %
195,796
32.0 %
354
0.2 %
Technology
34,569
6.1 %
33,251
5.4 %
1,318
4.0 %
General and administrative
90,859
16.2 %
69,277
11.3 %
21,582
31.2 %
Amortization of intangible assets
70,543
12.5 %
70,543
11.5 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
25,345
4.5 %
1,062
0.2 %
24,283
NM
Restructuring and other related charges
11,872
2.1 %
—
— %
11,872
NM
Total operating expenses
747,787
133.0 %
679,108
110.8 %
68,679
10.1 %
Income (loss) from operations
(185,488)
(33.0) %
(66,293)
(10.8) %
(119,195)
179.8 %
Interest expense
39,752
7.1 %
23,886
3.9 %
15,866
66.4 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
— %
11,935
1.9 %
(11,935)
N/M
Other (income) expense
(65)
— %
27
— %
(92)
(340.7) %
Income (loss) before income taxes
(225,175)
(40.0) %
(102,141)
(16.7) %
(123,034)
120.5 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
472
0.1 %
(142)
— %
614
N/M
Net income (loss)
$ (225,647)
(40.1) %
$ (101,999)
(16.6) %
$ (123,648)
121.2 %
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(138,340)
(24.6) %
(67,668)
(11.0) %
$ (70,672)
104.4 %
Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (87,307)
(15.5) %
$ (34,331)
(5.6) %
$ (52,976)
154.3 %
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
$ (0.70)
$ (0.33)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding —
124,401
102,939
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$ (104,999)
$ (1,080)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (34,995)
$ 32,197
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(6.2)
%
5.3
%
_________________________
NM = Not meaningful
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Three months ended Sep. 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Net revenues
$ 133,052
$ 211,734
Net income (loss)
(74,654)
(55,518)
Interest expense
15,630
6,921
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
(79)
Depreciation and amortization expense
28,065
26,070
EBITDA
(30,959)
(22,606)
Restructuring and other related charges (1)
9,797
—
Share-based compensation expense (2)
6,456
7,389
Operating lease impairment charges (3)
350
1,062
Professional services (4)
29
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (14,327)
$ (14,155)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(10.8) %
(6.7) %
(1)
Represents employee termination benefits and other associated costs related to restructuring activities.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash.
(3)
Represents operating lease impairment charges, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values.
(4)
Represents costs associated with non-recurring consulting fees and other professional services.
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Net revenues
$ 562,299
$ 612,815
Net income (loss)
(225,647)
(101,999)
Interest expense
39,752
23,886
Income tax expense (benefit)
472
(142)
Depreciation and amortization expense
80,424
77,175
EBITDA
(104,999)
(1,080)
Share-based compensation expense (1)
25,868
20,100
Operating lease impairment charges (2)
25,345
1,062
Restructuring and other related charges (3)
11,872
—
Professional services (4)
3,979
—
Severance costs (5)
2,940
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt (6)
—
11,935
Legal fees (7)
—
180
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (34,995)
$ 32,197
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(6.2) %
5.3 %
(1)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash.
(2)
Represents operating lease impairment charges, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values.
(3)
Represents employee termination benefits and other associated costs related to restructuring activities.
(4)
Represents costs associated with non-recurring consulting fees and other professional services.
(5)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment and associated fees unrelated to restructuring activities.
(6)
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
(7)
Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.
The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Three months ended Sep. 30,
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Marketing and advertising
$ 556
$ 698
$ 1,212
$ 1,462
Customer care and enrollment
738
957
1,993
2,796
Technology
884
910
2,493
2,791
General and administrative
4,277
4,824
20,170
13,051
Total share-based compensation expense
$ 6,456
$ 7,389
$ 25,868
$ 20,100
The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 215,403
$ 84,361
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $271 in 2022 and $558 in 2021
4,835
17,276
Commissions receivable - current
217,937
268,663
Prepaid expense and other current assets
29,972
58,695
Total current assets
468,147
428,995
Commissions receivable - non-current
959,105
993,844
Operating lease ROU asset
21,436
23,462
Other long-term assets
1,932
3,608
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
26,930
24,273
Intangible assets, net
524,126
594,669
Total assets
$ 2,001,676
$ 2,068,851
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 9,370
$ 39,843
Accrued liabilities
32,316
52,788
Commissions payable - current
69,501
104,160
Short-term operating lease liability
9,381
6,126
Deferred revenue
114,181
536
Current portion of long-term debt
5,270
5,270
Other current liabilities
15,402
8,344
Total current liabilities
255,421
217,067
Non-current liabilities:
Commissions payable - non-current
305,909
274,403
Long-term operating lease liability
38,671
19,776
Long-term debt, net of current portion
660,387
665,115
Other non-current liabilities
3,624
—
Total non-current liabilities
1,008,591
959,294
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — $0.0001 par value; 50 shares authorized; 50 shares issued and
48,426
—
Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock— $0.0001 par value; 200 shares authorized; no shares issued and
—
—
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 133,462 and 115,487 shares issued;
13
11
Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 578,192 and 587,360 shares authorized; 196,184 and 205,352 shares
20
21
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized (including 50 shares of Series A redeemable
—
—
Treasury stock – at cost; 191 shares of Class A common stock at September 30, 2022
(345)
—
Additional paid-in capital
621,118
561,447
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(171)
(59)
Accumulated deficit
(295,691)
(208,317)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
324,944
353,103
Non-controlling interests
364,294
539,387
Total stockholders' equity
689,238
892,490
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
$ 2,001,676
$ 2,068,851
The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Nine months ended Sep.
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (225,647)
$ (101,999)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Share-based compensation
22,776
20,100
Depreciation and amortization
9,881
6,632
Amortization of intangible assets
70,543
70,543
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,163
1,696
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
11,935
Operating lease impairment charges
25,345
1,062
Non-cash restructuring charges
976
—
Non-cash lease expense
4,064
3,765
Other non-cash items
(517)
(607)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
12,852
6,173
Commissions receivable
85,522
(160,982)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
29,608
10,471
Accounts payable
(30,573)
18,298
Accrued liabilities
(20,818)
5,693
Deferred revenue
113,645
(175)
Commissions payable
(3,153)
36,233
Operating lease liabilities
(5,885)
(3,678)
Other liabilities
11,121
2,421
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
101,903
(72,419)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(12,096)
(19,269)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,096)
(19,269)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from sale of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
50,000
—
Issuance cost payments from issuance of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock
(1,641)
—
Proceeds from borrowings
—
335,000
Repayment of borrowings
(3,953)
(297,903)
Call premium paid for debt extinguishment
—
(5,910)
Debt issuance cost payments
(2,763)
(1,608)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations
(103)
(231)
Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.
—
3,395
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
41,540
32,743
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(305)
(68)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
131,042
(59,013)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
84,361
144,234
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 215,403
$ 85,221
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable
$ 100
$ 2,734
The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended Sep.
Three months ended Sep.
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 79,266
59.6 %
$ 158,605
75.0 %
$ (79,339)
(50.0) %
Medicare - External
49,793
37.4 %
46,237
21.8 %
3,556
7.7 %
IFP and Other - Internal
3,459
2.6 %
5,742
2.7 %
(2,283)
(39.8) %
IFP and Other - External
534
0.4 %
1,150
0.5 %
(616)
(53.6) %
Net revenues
133,052
100.0 %
211,734
100.0 %
(78,682)
(37.2) %
Segment profit (loss):
Medicare - Internal
2,609
2.0 %
(4,126)
(1.9) %
6,735
(163.2) %
Medicare - External
(2,201)
(1.7) %
1,866
0.9 %
(4,067)
(218.0) %
IFP and Other - Internal
496
0.4 %
2,186
1.0 %
(1,690)
(77.3) %
IFP and Other - External
(576)
(0.4) %
(330)
(0.2) %
(246)
74.5 %
Segment profit (loss)
328
0.2 %
(404)
(0.2) %
732
(181.2) %
Corporate expense
25,806
19.4 %
23,726
11.2 %
2,080
8.8 %
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
17.7 %
23,514
11.1 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
350
0.3 %
1,062
0.5 %
(712)
N/M
Restructuring and other related charges
9,797
7.4 %
—
— %
9,797
N/M
Interest expense
15,630
11.7 %
6,921
3.3 %
8,709
125.8 %
Other (income) expense
(115)
(0.1) %
(30)
— %
(85)
283.3 %
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (74,654)
(56.1) %
$ (55,597)
(26.3) %
$ (19,057)
34.3 %
_________________________
N/M = Not meaningful
Nine months ended Sep.
Nine months ended Sep.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 386,796
68.8 %
$ 476,391
77.7 %
$ (89,595)
(18.8) %
Medicare - External
161,382
28.7 %
117,116
19.1 %
44,266
37.8 %
IFP and Other - Internal
11,904
2.1 %
13,505
2.2 %
(1,601)
(11.9) %
IFP and Other - External
2,217
0.4 %
5,803
0.9 %
(3,586)
(61.8) %
Net revenues
562,299
100.0 %
612,815
100.0 %
(50,516)
(8.2) %
Segment profit (loss):
Medicare - Internal
26,408
4.7 %
73,574
12.0 %
(47,166)
(64.1) %
Medicare - External
(15,629)
(2.8) %
(453)
(0.1) %
(15,176)
3350.1 %
IFP and Other - Internal
2,668
0.5 %
657
0.1 %
2,011
306.1 %
IFP and Other - External
(1,245)
(0.2) %
(227)
— %
(1,018)
448.5 %
Segment profit (loss)
12,202
2.2 %
73,551
12.0 %
(61,349)
(83.4) %
Corporate expense
89,930
16.0 %
68,239
11.1 %
21,691
31.8 %
Amortization of intangible assets
70,543
12.5 %
70,543
11.5 %
—
— %
Operating lease impairment charges
25,345
4.5 %
1,062
0.2 %
24,283
N/M
Restructuring and other related charges
11,872
2.1 %
—
— %
11,872
N/M
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
— %
11,935
1.9 %
(11,935)
N/M
Interest expense
39,752
7.1 %
23,886
3.9 %
15,866
66.4 %
Other (income) expense
(65)
— %
27
— %
(92)
(340.7) %
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (225,175)
(40.0) %
$ (102,141)
(16.7) %
$ (123,034)
120.5 %
_________________________
N/M = Not meaningful
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):
Three months ended Sep. 30,
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies
2022
2021
2022
2021
Medicare Advantage
123,523
195,414
577,139
521,451
Medicare Supplement
113
751
809
2,877
Prescription Drug Plans
4,025
2,740
15,485
7,707
Total Medicare
127,661
198,905
593,433
532,035
The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.
Three months ended Sep. 30,
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Medicare Advantage
51,848
145,619
334,361
395,804
Medicare Supplement
31
183
249
702
Prescription Drug Plans
1,223
2,208
6,096
6,525
Total Medicare
53,102
148,010
340,706
403,031
Three months ended Sep. 30,
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Medicare Advantage
62,928
47,488
218,371
121,179
Medicare Supplement
14
427
279
1,823
Prescription Drug Plans
2,761
191
8,874
716
Total Medicare
65,703
48,106
227,524
123,718
The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three months ended Sep. 30,
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
LTV per Approved Submission
2022
2021
2022
2021
Medicare Advantage
$ 771
$ 917
$ 754
$ 874
Medicare Supplement
$ 733
$ 874
$ 826
$ 834
Prescription Drug Plans
$ 200
$ 215
$ 202
$ 215
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:
Three months ended Sep. 30,
Nine months ended Sep. 30,
Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies
2022
2021
2022
2021
Medicare Advantage
2,631
1,532
9,868
10,703
Medicare Supplement
1,805
1,327
5,790
5,019
Prescription Drug Plans
734
542
2,294
2,218
Total Medicare
5,170
3,401
17,952
17,940
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.