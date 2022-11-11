Cool Cats Group partners with Animoca Brands and OneFootball Labs to launch "Cool Cats FC"

Allowlist minting begins on 17 November 2022 at 5pm (EST)

Public minting begins on 19 November 2022 at 10am (EST)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cats Group, the web3 company behind the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats , Animoca Brands , the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and OneFootball Labs , a joint venture between Animoca Brands, OneFootball , and Liberty City Ventures, today announced the launch of the new collection of 4,000 "Cool Cats FC" NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The collection offers holders an exciting opportunity to become part of the expanding Cool Cats and OneFootball community with a combination of digital and physical football-related utilities.

Staying true to the core Cool Cats ethos of positivity and inclusiveness, the "Cool Cats FC" collection aims to bring together Cool Cats lovers and football fans globally in celebration of the world's largest football event. The collection boasts an exciting lineup of football-related rewards such as limited-edition and autographed merchandise, player meet-and-greets, VIP experiences, and more that can be earned through gamified and interactive experiences.

Stephen Teglas, CEO of Cool Cats Group, commented: "We are excited to partner with Animoca Brands and OneFootball Labs on the innovative Cool Cats FC collection, which brings Cool Cats and Cool Pets holders together in celebration of the upcoming global football/soccer tournament season. With the opportunity to cheer on national teams and earn exciting IRL experiences and products, fans get to enjoy a truly unique experience that money cannot buy."

Jean-Charles Gaudechon, CEO of OneFootball Labs, commented: "Cool Cats is an inspiration for us at OneFootball, the way it has built a strong community and worked with that community to create something awesome. I cannot wait for this winter, to watch France defend the trophy and see the launch of our Cool Cats FC collaboration with Animoca Brands. We're excited to be working with such great partners on delivering something unique and culturally relevant around the biggest sporting event of the year."

Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "The Cool Cats FC collection brings together the passionate decentralized community of Cool Cats with the phenomenon of global football fandom. This collaboration is a sterling opportunity to expand the Cool Cats, OneFootball, and Animoca Brands communities and drive the mass adoption of Web3."

Cool Cats FC collection details and minting

Allowlist minting of the Cool Cats FC collection starts at 5:00 pm (EST) on 17 November 2022 and ends at 5:00 am (EST) on 19 November 2022. There will be 1,900 Cool Cats FC NFTs available for Cool Cats, Cool Pets, and winners of pre-mint giveaways at a price of 0.069 ETH. Cool Cats and Cool Pets allowlist holders can mint up to 2 NFTs on a first-come-first-serve basis and winners of pre-mint giveaways are guaranteed to mint 1 NFT.

The public minting starts from 10:00 am (EST) to 10:00 pm (EST) on 19 November 2022. There will be 1,600 Cool Cats FC NFTs available during the public mint at a price of 0.1 ETH. Each wallet can mint up to 2 NFTs during the public mint.

You can mint the Cool Cats FC at ccfc.coolcatsnft.com . Participation requires a MetaMask wallet connected to the website.

The remaining 500 Cool Cats FC NFTs are reserved for community events and team drops.

About Cool Cats Group LLC

Cool Cats is a collection of 9,999 randomly generated and stylistically curated NFTs that exist on the Ethereum blockchain. Though Cool Cats exploded in the Web3 space on its July 1, 2021 launch day, the NFT brand comes from humble origins: it originates from the beloved comic character "Blue Cat," as brought to life by artist Colin Egan in 2013. Now "Blue Cat" is immortalized on the blockchain forever as the face of the Cool Cats origin collection, and his fellow anthropomorphic friends will join him in future NFT collections under the "Cool" umbrella. Beyond characters, comics, games, apps, merchandise, and animations, Cool Cats delivers inclusive, impactful, community-driven content through immersive storytelling. Beloved by many — including celebrity collectors Reese Witherspoon, Bill Murray, Mario Bautista, Alexis Ohanian, Marc Benioff, Josh Hart, and Mike Shinoda — the Cool Cats brand resonates widely. Cool Cats not only defines but also celebrates what it means to be cool.

About OneFootball Labs

OneFootball's goal is to fuel the world's football obsession. Reaching 100 million football fans worldwide every month, OneFootball is the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fans. In 2022, OneFootball announced a new joint venture – OneFootball Labs – formed with Web3 champion Animoca Brands alongside one of the pioneers in the blockchain space, Liberty City Ventures. OneFootball Labs will enable clubs, leagues, federations and players to release premium digital assets and fan-centric experiences on the sports industry-leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure wallet, Dapper . OneFootball positions itself at the forefront of the Web3 era, helping clubs, leagues, federations and players build more direct relationships with fans and creating new digital experiences. All digital collectibles will be available on OneFootball's marketplace. For more information on OneFootball Labs, follow on Instagram and Twitter .

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Animoca Brands Japan , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise Entertainment , Notre Game , TinyTap , and Be Media . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Cool Cats Group LLC: marketing@coolcatsnft.com

OneFootball Labs: press@onefootball.com

Animoca Brands: press@animocabrands.com

