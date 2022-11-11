OncoResponse Announces Preclinical Data Highlighting OR2805 Discovery from Elite Responder Platform and OR502 anti-LILRB2 Antibody at SITC 2022

- OR2805 increases T cell activation and proliferation, amplifies anti-PD1 activity, and demonstrates robust anti-tumor activity -

- OR502 specifically binds and blocks LILRB2, relieves immunosuppression, and boosts anti-cancer immune response -

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of Elite Responders, today announced preclinical data on immuno-oncology candidates OR2805 and OR502 presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting.

OR2805 is a fully human monoclonal antibody identified from an Elite Responder using OncoResponse's proprietary B-cell discovery platform. OR502 is a novel humanized antibody to leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor-B2 (LILRB2, ILT4) protein.

"Our data presented at SITC highlight the ability of OR2805 and OR502 to modulate inhibitory macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and induce anti-tumor immune activity. In preclinical models, OR502 restores innate and adaptive immune responses by modulating immunosuppressive myeloid cells and can reverse unresponsiveness to anti-PD-1 treatment," said Kamal Puri, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of OncoResponse. "These initial, promising data support continued development of these candidates."

"We are pleased to present preclinical scientific data on our pipeline of macrophage-modulating antibodies that support advancement to clinical studies: OR2805 now in Phase 1, and OR502 slated for IND in 2023," said Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Office of OncoResponse.

Presentation highlights include:

Abstract Number: 39

Interrogating Elite Responder humoral responses to identify novel targets and therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer

OR2805 demonstrates specific binding to immunosuppressive myeloid cells.

M2c macrophages treated with OR2805 promote T-cell activation and proliferation.

OR2805 induces anti-tumor activity in humanized mouse models.

OR2805 amplifies anti-PD-1 activity in M2c/T cell coculture assays demonstrating potential as a single agent or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Interrogation of humoral responses in Elite Responders is an attractive strategy for discovery of novel targets and therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

Abstract Number: 498

Preclinical characterization of OR502, an anti-LILRB2 antibody that rescues innate and adaptive immune responses from LILRB2 mediated immune suppression

OR502 demonstrates specific binding to LILRB2 and blocks interaction of LILRB2 with its all-relevant ligands.

OR502 modulates the immunosuppressive function of TAMs and enhances adaptive anti-tumor responses in M2c/CD8 + T cell coculture assays.

OR502 boosts LPS-induced IFN-γ secretion by peripheral blood mononuclear cells.

The data demonstrate robust anti-tumor activity in humanized mouse models.

Our results support further development of OR502 for cancer immunotherapy.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of Elite Responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an Elite Responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development. OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, RiverVest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

