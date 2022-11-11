Tredway Founder & CEO Will Blodgett Honored by Project FIND

Longtime nonprofit recognizes leaders in the fields of affordable and supportive housing for their work on behalf of the vulnerable elderly in New York City at annual gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway , a triple-bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Will Blodgett, was honored by Project FIND , a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors navigate the challenges of aging by providing quality housing, meals, and programs to those who are low-income, homebound, and homeless.

David Gillcrist, Executive Director of Project FIND, and honoree Will Blodgett, Founder & CEO of Tredway, at the nonprofit's annual gala in Manhattan. (PRNewswire)

"Project FIND reaches people when they are at their most vulnerable and provides the stability, support, and comfort that saves lives and sparks happiness and longevity," said Blodgett. "All of us have a special obligation to protect the vulnerable elderly in our communities and it's an honor to be recognized for my partnership with Project FIND, and for the goals and mission that we share."

"We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to amping up production of affordable housing if we are to have a fighting chance of addressing the worsening crisis. We're fortunate to have Will as our partner because he understands the foundational importance of housing in people's lives and the integral role it plays in enhancing our collective well-being," said David Gillcrist, Executive Director of Project FIND. "Will has translated this insight into the construction of thousands of affordable homes; a track record that Project FIND is proud to acknowledge and honor."

Founded in 1967, Project FIND operates three supportive housing residences that are home to 600 people and four senior centers with more than 3,000 members. The organization's annual gala was held on November 9, 2022 at Apple Bank on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Tredway is a triple bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing.

