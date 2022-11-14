Brazilian-sponsored "AgriTalks" Series Launches in Major U.S. Cities, Showcases Brazil as Top Agribusiness Producer Poised for Investment and Growth

Local and international industry leaders, academia, experts, and producers discuss long-term food production and sustainability issues, and agriculture technology solutions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with the Embassy of Brazil in Washington, D.C., Consulate General of Brazil in New York, Consulate-General of Brazil in Los Angeles, and Consulate General of Brazil in San Francisco, are hosting a four-part series of in-person events – the first of which kicks off this week in Washington, D.C. – focused on agribusiness innovation in both the U.S. and Brazil. The "AgriTalks" events convene panels of top academic experts, policymakers, government ministers, and others from Brazil and the U.S. in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

"These AgriTalks events come at a pivotal moment: according to research, 34 million Americans are already food insecure and by 2050, the world will need 56% more food than we need now, given the rapidly growing population," said Paula Soares, Agribusiness Manager for ApexBrasil. "Experts predict Brazil will become the foremost food supplier in that time, contributing 40% of global food production. Brazil estimates that it has the capacity to increase crop production by 266% in 40 years, with help from foreign investors, new trade relationships, and emerging technologies. We look forward to holding discussions in four key U.S. trade markets about the opportunities that exist to build a stronger trade relationship in the areas of agriculture and agribusiness between the U.S. and Brazil."

Following are details about each of the four AgriTalks gatherings:

Washington, D.C.

When : The first event in the series will take place from 9:30am-12:45pm EST on November 16

Where : Embassy of Brazil – 3006 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest in Washington, D.C.

What : Panel of experts will center on the overarching theme of the sustainable production of the cattle/beef industry. Speakers on the first panel will focus on strategies and programs to reduce GHG emissions in livestock production. Other notable speakers will follow in a second panel focused on initiatives by the sector to increase environmental sustainability across the entire cattle/beef supply chain, an industry in which Brazil has long been a leader.

New York City

When : Another group of high-level leaders will assemble on November 17 from 9:00am-1:00pm EST

Where : Consulate General of Brazil – 225 E. 41st Street in New York City

What : The central theme of this event's discussion will be focused on agri-finance opportunities in the emerging green market in Brazil . Moderated panel discussions will cover how Brazil finds itself at a point of confluence between the international need for the creation of green finance instruments to implement environmental policies, the domestic need to create new private financing instruments for investments necessary for economic growth, and the Brazilian government's efforts to create conditions for the development of a market for these new instruments.

Los Angeles

When : The third AgriTalks session will be held on November 30 from 8:45am 1:30pm PST

Where : Los Angeles InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles – 900 Wilshire Boulevard in

What : The focal point of this day's discussion will highlight emerging agriculture sustainability innovation designed to drive the future of food production. Dialogue will also focus on the importance of sustainable, long-term agricultural solutions in the State of California specifically. Attendees will hear from both esteemed leaders from Brazil and the Los Angeles area on technological solutions and opportunities in Brazil and beyond.

San Francisco

When : The final AgriTalks gathering will take place on December 1 from 9:15am-1:30pm PST

Where : San Francisco InterContinental San Francisco – 888 Howard Street in

What : This final session in the series will focus on what can be learned from government-level strategies and programs implemented in Brazil that have enabled the country to find a replicable balance of agricultural production and environmental sustainability. This last event will feature discussions from leaders on the future of sustainable agriculture, underscoring how the U.S. and Brazil can work together to find equitable solutions.

Journalists, experts, investors, and enterprise leaders interested in attending any of the upcoming events should contact Apex-Brasil's U.S. PR agency at ApexBrasilUSTeam@ruderfinn.com to register. To learn more about Brazil's agriculture sector, please visit https://investinbrasil.com.br/. For more information on ApexBrasil, please visit http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/home.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty).

