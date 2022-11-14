Brickell City Centre Kicks off the Holiday Season with 15 New Brands

Recent openings include entertainment venue Puttshack, Warby Parker, and more

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC), Miami's modern neighborhood hub developed by Swire Properties, is further diversifying its value proposition with an exciting roster of new stores just in time for the holiday season. The 15 new arrivals – including dining, entertainment, and shopping options – reinforce Brickell's continuous growth attracting visitors and locals alike with options for all, from luxury to everyday basics.

To start, a new experiential anchor tenant made its highly anticipated Florida debut at BCC in late October: Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini-golf experience. Featuring three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses, a globally inspired dining menu, and unique cocktail programming, the addition of Puttshack furthers the Centre's entertainment offerings.

"We're excited to bring our tech-infused golf experience to Florida for the first time and in one of Miami's fastest-growing neighborhoods at Brickell City Centre," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "Puttshack Miami is a unique, high-energy, and vibrant space and serves as a premier destination for entertainment and nightlife in the Miami area."

Holiday shoppers can complete their lists at the additional new tenants that opened their doors earlier this year. The Shops welcomed designer sunglass giant Sunglass Hut; French ready-to-wear brand ZADIG&VOLTAIRE; stylish and affordable eye-wear brand Warby Parker and leading men's performance lifestyle brand Rhone. To satisfy this year's holiday sweet tooth, BCC also welcomed Sugarfina – the grown-up candy store offering alcohol-infused treats.

New tenants slated to open later this year include digitally native, market-leading diamond retailer Blue Nile and luxury fragrance and lifestyle brand Jo Malone London. On the fashion side, BCC is welcoming Luca Faloni and Calzedonia, the popular Italian hosiery and beachwear brand. Additionally, the world's leading denim brand, Levi's, will be opening at the centre by end of year.

More dining concepts are also coming soon: Café Americano will open a location at The Shops, offering foodies food and drinks that are made fresh for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or something from the late-night menu.

"With retail sales up 32% compared to last year, we're excited to kick off the holiday season with the addition of these exciting brands to The Shops," said David Martin, Vice President of retail for Swire Properties. "After a successful year, where foot traffic is up 20% compared to 2021, we're celebrating Brickell City Centre's sixth anniversary by creating a compelling destination for all Miami residents, national and international visitors alike."

The community is also invited to enjoy BCC's exciting holiday programming, which includes a ski chalet holiday pop-up that will serve as the center of all holiday celebrations – from serving curated cocktails on select dates, to complimentary gift-wrapping services with proof of purchase, and even complimentary no-reservations-required photos with Santa. For more information, visit www.brickellcitycentre.com/holidays.

Recently opened retailers (in chronological order):

Additional retailers coming soon (in chronological order):

About Brickell City Centre

The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC) is Miami's modern neighborhood hub offering dining, entertainment, shopping, culture, and community, developed by Swire Properties. The overall project is a nine-acre development that is reinventing the modern Miami by serving as Brickell's very own community centre for the neighborhood to gather. BCC features almost five million square feet of retail, office, luxury residential, hotel and entertainment space, a two-level underground parking garage, two luxury residential towers – REACH and RISE, two mid-rise office buildings – TWO BCC and THREE BCC, and the EAST, Miami Hotel; all towering above the ultimate amenity – a 500,000 square foot open-air retail centre boasting 125 storefronts and four levels of unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment. Anchored by an ultra-modern Saks Fifth Avenue and luxury dine-in theater CMX, BCC is further diversifying its value proposition with an exciting roster of new tenants coming later this year that will help propel BCC closer to its vision of a vibrant and modern Miami neighborhood with options for all, from uber-luxury to everyday basics. The Shops three city blocks are all connected by its architectural crown jewel, the CLIMATE RIBBON™; the larger-than-life canopy of steel and glass that spans 150,000 square feet acting as a sophisticated environmental management system protecting shoppers from South Florida's heat and rain.

