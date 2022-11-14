SleepScore Labs Launches World's First Reimbursable Digital Sleep Improvement Program, a Major Milestone in Championing Sleep as Preventative Care

Certified program in partnership with ResMed Germany puts prevention first to unlock improved health outcomes and lower healthcare costs

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepScore Labs, a global health and wellness company focused on sleep, today announced its expansion into Germany with the launch of the world's first digital sleep improvement program to be certified by a government body for up to 100% reimbursement by health insurers. The program will be made available to tens of millions of insured people in Germany and opens the door for expansion across the European Union.

Delivery of this program comes via a newly formed partnership between SleepScore's EU headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and ResMed Germany, bringing together SleepScore's sleep science and technology expertise with ResMed's unrivaled expertise in clinical sleep diagnostics and therapies as well as their vast reach through their established "Dein Schlaf. Dein Tag." brand.

This groundbreaking launch in Germany comes as part of a growing global recognition that healthy sleep is a key pillar in restoring the brain and body. The cost of poor sleep makes up nearly 3% of some countries' GDP and nearly 75% of individuals report not getting highly restorative sleep, highlighting the criticality of adding evidence-based sleep improvement programs to improving health outcomes and reducing healthcare utilization costs through disease prevention.

World's 2nd largest healthcare market paves way for expansion across EU, into US

The German healthcare system, 2nd only to the US in size, has become the world leader in driving transformative changes by focusing on preventative care. SleepScore's US headquarters is working with leaders in the digital health and insurance space to bring this kind of change to the US. SleepScore has successfully piloted programs with employers and one of the largest US insurers, delivering objectively measured outcomes that include an average of 18 additional hours of sleep per month and up to a 48% increase in other health outcomes such as fitness activity, combined with 8–10 times more engagement and retention rates compared to other health and wellness programs.

"We are excited that one major government is leading the way in this preventive health investment, as sleep will deliver outcomes across weight management, fitness, and performance, along with reduction of long-term healthcare costs," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. "We expect this to expand to other European countries, as sleep improvement represents the largest untapped opportunity in human health."

SleepScore program rooted in superior accuracy and personalization

The SleepScore program, delivered primarily through a downloadable smartphone app, offers the only program that includes industry-leading accurate sleep tracking, conveniently available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store with no need to buy additional wearables or hardware. The fundamental value of this personalized program is data accuracy, since providing effective and lasting personal sleep advice requires a high degree of confidence, often lacking in the sleep space. ResMed and SleepScore Labs have been developing and evolving the digital sleep program over several years, which has resulted in ever-improving technology and measurement accuracy, with 14 published validation studies comparing performance against PSG, the gold standard in sleep tracking.

German digital healthcare act opens the door to more preventative health programs across European Union

In June 2015, Germany passed new legislation focused on disease prevention and health promotion, enabling a wide range of benefits to individual consumers along with long-term economic benefits. In July 2021, the area of 'sleep' was added to the overarching program offerings in the field of stress prevention.

SleepScore and ResMed Germany have been working together to certify the "Dein Schlaf. Dein Tag. powered by SleepScore™" sleep improvement program, and the associated app is now available for download and reimbursement for every publicly insured person in Germany.

"ResMed has improved the sleep of people all around the world for over 30 years. In combining our expertise in sleep health and SleepScore's validated digital sleep program, we are now able to help more people in Germany in getting healthy sleep by offering an easily accessible and reimbursable certified sleep program," said ResMed Germany President Katrin Pucknat. "We are excited to add the 'Dein Schlaf. Dein Tag.' app to our portfolio, allowing us to cover the entire field of sleep health – from prevention to therapy for sleep disorders."

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs is the company driving true sleep improvement driven by science and world-leading data. We're changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology which almost every person on earth can access and use. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard.

After studying almost 100 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we offer a suite of services to help consumers improve their own sleep and companies improve their offerings in the space. Our flagship offerings, SleepScore and SleepScore Max, harness best-in-class non-contact technology to track, measure and improve sleep, where we've led hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to better sleep and wellness. Our enterprise offerings enable leading companies to strengthen their health and wellness services, proven through better sleep. Our membership and enterprise customers get access to a sleep improvement ecosystem that connects personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable advice, all in one platform.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions.

