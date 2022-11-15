CRITICALSTART® Ranked 11th in Midsize Companies Category in The Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places To Work for 2022

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the company was named to The Dallas Morning News' esteemed Top 100 Places To Work in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022 list. Critical Start ranked 11th for midsized companies in the area.

"At Critical Start we place a tremendous value on our people, with a deep commitment to a culture led by open communication and employee empowerment," said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. "We also have a strong focus on talent development and are proud to have enabled many internal mobility success stories. Being named a top place to work is an honor and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our employees."

This accolade is part of a continued wave of momentum in an exciting year for Critical Start. Following the accelerated growth and promotions of its executive leadership positions, Critical Start ranked fifth on the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 list and ranked on the 2022 Dallas 100 by SMU Cox. In August, the company was also named to both the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and the 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 List for the second year in a row. Critical Start also has Glassdoor ratings that consistently surpass competitors and the Glassdoor average, with a 98% recommend to a friend rating, 95% CEO approval and a 4.9 out of 5 overall rating.

The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places To Work is conducted by its research partner, Energage, and is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity and more. In 2022, the 14th year for the Top 100 awards in D-FW, a record-breaking number of nearly 6,000 deserving companies were nominated and more than 156,000 employees were surveyed.

