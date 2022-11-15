Experts Available to Discuss NASA Webb Telescope Science Results

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from NASA and other institutions will be available by teleconference at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 17, to answer media questions about early science results from the agency's James Webb Space Telescope.

Participants will answer questions about distant galaxy research with Webb so far, including new results that will be available before the teleconference at 10 a.m. online at:

Since Webb began its mission in July to explore every phase of cosmic history, the observatory has seen early galaxies, provided a new look at planets both inside and outside our solar system, and peered through dusty clouds to see stars forming, such as in the Pillars of Creation.

Teleconference participants include:

Jane Rigby , Webb operations project scientist, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Tommaso Treu , principal investigator for the GLASS-JWST Early Release Science Program and professor at the University of California at Los Angeles

Alaina Henry , GLASS-JWST co-investigator and Webb instrument scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute

Jeyhan Kartaltepe, co-investigator for the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey and associate professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Garth Illingworth , co-investigator for the First Reionization Epoch Spectroscopic Complete and Public Release IMaging for Extragalactic Research galaxy surveys and professor at the University of California Santa Cruz

To ask questions during the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the event to Alise Fisher at: alise.m.fisher@nasa.gov. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

Webb is an international partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The observatory launched Dec. 25, 2021, from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, followed by a months-long process to unfold into its final form in space and align its mirrors . In July, NASA and its partners released Webb's first full-color images and the world's most powerful space telescope began its official science mission.

For more information about the Webb mission, visit:

