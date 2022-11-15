Greenscreens.ai Announces Series A Funding Round With Tiger Global

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform that delivers short-term predictive freight market pricing, announced a $5 million Series A investment from existing investor Tiger Global.

The Series A announcement comes just 10 months after Greenscreens.ai's Seed Round, which allowed the company to increase ARR by over 500% year to-date and rapidly scale its customer portfolio to 70, adding highly respected, well-known freight companies such as Yellow Logistics (YRC), GLS US, Gampac/U.S. Foods, Primo Logistics, Giltner Logistics, R2 Logistics, and more.

With the additional capital, Greenscreens.ai plans to accelerate the momentum seen in 2022 by significantly increasing its current headcount, expanding the team both in the US and Lithuania, and doubling down on its investment in product and technology development.

"At a time when we see many companies in our industry reducing staff, it's exciting to be in a position of hyper-growth and job creation to take advantage of the available talent pool of logistics professionals," said Dawn Salvucci-Favier CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.ai. "I look forward to where we will be next year at this time as we continue to grow our team with a product that's disrupting the standards of freight pricing."

Greenscreens.ai differentiates itself from other pricing tools on the market by offering a tool that provides dynamic real-time data tailored specifically to an organization's individual buying power rather than data that's based on market averages with outliers.

"By offering dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry, the Greenscreens.ai team has created a platform that can transform the freight market," said Nate Lippincott, Investor, Tiger Global. "The platform was built by logistics veterans who understand the supply chain industry and have a clear vision for the product. We are excited to partner with this team on their next phase of growth."

"Greenscreens.ai is focused on doing one thing extremely well: giving truck brokers the tools to provide much more accurate real-time pricing", said Benjamin Gordon, Executive Chairman of Greenscreens.ai. "In a volatile freight market, this is a superpower for brokers. Most companies don't realize how much money they are leaving on the table by pricing based on market averages. Greenscreens.ai customers are gaining access to the most valuable predictive pricing solution in the market. Every logistics company should be using this system."

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

