Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission Releases a Five-Year Strategic Plan, Call for $75M Investment in Regional Development

A strategic framework for how Northeast Indiana will raise wages, grow the population, and increase the number of residents with college degrees or credentials

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission (NEISDC) released its 2023-2028 strategic plan, which includes a request for $75 million in regional investment, development, and groundbreaking community support. The plan calls for state funding to be distributed in $15 million annual tranches to invigorate programs that ensure regional prosperity in talent attraction and retention, talent development, and housing.

"The NEISDC has accomplished in their report exactly what the General Assembly intended. Identifying, through scores of stakeholder interviews across the region, the goals for our communities to continue to be the envy of other regions throughout Indiana," said Indiana State Senator Travis Holdman. "This work will be a blueprint for collaboration statewide."

As a region, Northeast Indiana will use the funding to invest in strategies and programs designed to expand the regional labor pool by positioning Northeast Indiana as a premier location to live in the Midwest. The strategic plan's priorities include doubling the region's population growth rate to 5%; strengthening the existing quantity and quality of the regional labor force by increasing postsecondary education and credential attainment for area residents to 48.1%; and increasing investment to meet growing residential demand by optimizing land use, building out infrastructure, and increasing overall density.

"The Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana and our private sector membership understands that our workforce, supply chains, communications, and other critical infrastructure are regional in nature," said Bill Konyha, President and CEO of The Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, Inc. "The Strategic Development Plan provides us with the greatest opportunity to develop an economy in which our local businesses and communities thrive in a global marketplace."

These goals represent the most essential set of strategic priorities northeast Indiana will pursue over the next five years with the fiscal support from the state legislature's investment. Through private partnerships, the funds will be leveraged to have an even greater impact on each development pillar.

"The Indiana Legislature created the Commission in 2021 to develop a plan to address our Region's critical need for population growth, wage growth, and a higher percentage of our young people getting degrees/obtaining career credentials," said Ron Turpin, Chair of the NEISDC. "We are pleased today to release that plan and grow our region."

Existing regional organizations will act as the primary entities responsible for implementing their respective portions of the Commission's strategic plan. These entities include the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, the Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) Council, and the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus.

The NEISDC will act as the conduit for at least $15 million in state funding to be deployed in the region annually, which will then serve as leverage for pursuing additional funding streams. The NEISDC will also serve as a strong advocate and oversight body for the recommendations in the 2023–2028 strategic plan and will update the plan every five years.

