SHINE Technologies Names Ben Pratt as Chief People Officer

JANESVILLE, Wis., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC, a next-generation fusion technology company, has named Ben Pratt as its Chief People Officer. In this role, Pratt will be responsible for cultivating the SHINE team, which now totals more than 400 employees.

"We're scaling fast, aligned with our long-term plan to build a highly efficient nuclear technology company. Ben's track record in developing leaders and building high-functioning teams for one of the most successful companies in the world makes him an ideal fit to be our Chief People Officer," said Greg Piefer, Founder and CEO of SHINE. "Our people are our greatest asset, and investment in their growth will ensure we continue to improve our unique culture and build highly effective teams. Ben will be primarily focused on cultivating our people and our company."

Pratt brings nearly three decades of executive experience to SHINE, with a proven track record in market-based management, vision and strategy development, change management, supply chain excellence, innovation, emerging technologies, leadership development, commodities derivatives trading, and quantitative analysis. Previously he spent 27 years with Koch Industries, where he held various roles, including Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer, across multiple Koch companies.

"I am excited to be joining the leadership team at SHINE, a company that is disrupting the energy industry in all kinds of exciting ways," Pratt said. "Their vision to make the world safer, healthier and cleaner thanks to state-of-the-art fusion technology is so important, and I look forward to contributing to that mission."

Pratt holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy of science, with a minor in chemistry, from the University of Utah, and he has studied extensively in applied mathematics, computer science, econometrics, and negotiation.

Pratt succeeds Eric Schutt, who previously served as SHINE's CPO, and will continue in his role as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Government Affairs.

About SHINE

SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes create molybdenum-99 and non-carrier-added lutetium-177. These important medicines are used in tens of thousands of daily procedures to diagnose and treat heart disease, late-stage cancer, and other serious illnesses. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. Learn more at www.shinefusion.com and @shinefusion

