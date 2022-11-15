Vaica to announce a collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center as the technology vendor for a new clinical program.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, a leading provider of medication adherence and remote patient management technology, announced it was chosen by Cincinnati Children Hospital as a technology vendor.

The goal is to implement a new and effective digital clinical care workflow to improve patient outcomes. This is achieved by remotely monitoring medication adherence and persistence. Target populations include pediatric bone marrow transplant patients. The monitored medications, including immunosuppressants and anti-infectives, are essential in the post-transplant regimen and are crucial to prevent post-transplant complications.

Vaica's comprehensive offering of medication adherence solutions and a powerful physician management portal enables institutions such as Cincinnati Children's to easily enhance Physician-Patient monitoring and communication, thus gaining better patient engagement and awareness.

Vaica is a telemedicine company bringing together Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM), tracking the patient's vitals, medication adherence and persistence. Vaica's unique approach provides the necessary full picture of a patient's medication regimen and its effect on their vitals. Vaica's solutions are distributed worldwide and used by various healthcare organizations. For additional information, please visit www.vaica.com

