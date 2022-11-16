Aviatrix Named to the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced it ranked #146 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Aviatrix simplifies and accelerates cloud migrations, enabling enterprises to architect a cloud network that leverages best-of-breed services from any cloud service provider (CSP). According to a 2021 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact study, customers deploying Aviatrix see a 222% return on investment (ROI), 50-70% increase in network engineer efficiency, and total benefits of over $4 million over a three-year period. Aviatrix's traction with enterprise customers has resulted in 900% revenue growth over the past three years, with sales and customers doubling annually.

"Multicloud networking is high on the enterprise agenda but what's missing is a single, enterprise-grade solution for managing infrastructure within and across any cloud. That's where Aviatrix comes in," said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix. "Today's recognition from Deloitte further validates the significant role we play in our customers' cloud strategy and the growing momentum we have in the market."

Today's announcement follows a recent wave of recognitions for Aviatrix. The company was named a leader in Futuriom's 2022 Secure Multicloud Networking Report, recognized for its customer and revenue traction, and for having the broadest platform and largest feature set of any multicloud networking vendor. In addition, Aviatrix was recognized for its industry-defining innovations as one of CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise, and debuted at #711 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

