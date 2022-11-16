ClassWallet Ranked Number 155 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Florida-based company recognized for revenue growth of 931% from 2018 to 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet has ranked number 155 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. ClassWallet grew 931% during the three-year 2018 to 2021 fiscal year period.

Just 15 of the 500 honorees are fintech companies. In the eastern region, comprised of North Carolina, Ohio, Delaware and Florida (where ClassWallet is based), 26 companies made this year's ranking.

"We're honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing tech companies in North America," said Jamie Rosenberg, founder and CEO, ClassWallet. "Over the past few years, an increasing number of government agencies and school districts have entrusted ClassWallet to solve the challenges of funds distribution, accounts payable spending and transparent reporting in ways previously not possible – especially for federal and state grants and scholarships. We look forward to continuing to deliver value to our current and future clients across the nation."

The privately held company, based in Hollywood, Florida, and founded in 2014, is used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. ClassWallet handles accounts payable funds via its patented fintech platform and digital wallet technology, for teacher and maintenance staff spending, as well as for managing and disbursing federal and state scholarship and grant monies to families, schools and districts.

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet (www.classwallet.com) is the leading digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for federal, state and district education. Saving valuable time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases, ClassWallet is used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. ClassWallet's integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula includes top retailers like Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty, Lakeshore Learning and more. Headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet ranked #33 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast.

