NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ SET DECEMBER 16 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC

First-Look Trailer Also Revealed Here

Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie

*Click HERE to embed the trailer and HERE to download art.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Dec. 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and premiere on Nickelodeon that same evening at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). In the U.K. and Australia, Snow Day will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount + on December 17. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets and Nickelodeon's international channels will be announced at a later date.

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Logo (PRNewswire)

A musical reimagining of the beloved comedy classic film, Snow Day follows a group of kids who are determined to achieve their dreams when their school closes for a snow day. Siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell, WandaVision) discover that anything is possible on a snow day when a surprise winter whiteout offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks. Inspired to pursue his crush, Claire (Shelby Simmons, Bunk'd), Hal enlists the help of his best friend, Lane (Fabi Aguirre, Les Misérables on Broadway), to help him express his feelings, and Natalie decides she must challenge the town's cranky snowplow man if she wants to pull off the task of creating a second snow day. Jerry Trainor (iCarly) assumes the iconic role of the Snowplowman.

Snow Day also stars Laura Bell Bundy (The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder) as Linda Brandston, Rob Huebel (Children's Hospital) as Tom Brandston, Logan Aultman (Homeschooled) as Eli Welch, Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows) as Wayne Castle, Myles Erlick (West Side Story) as Chuck Wheeler, Monique Jasmine Paul (The Kings of Napa) as Rebecca Mendler, Destiny Rettinger (The Boys) as Mason, Lilly Bartlam (Detention Adventure) as Missy, and Viggo Hanvelt (Single All the Way) as Randy Brandston.

The original Snow Day, from Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, premiered in theaters in 2000. It was a box office success and immediately became an instant favorite for kids everywhere, who also dreamed of having a snow day of their own. It starred Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Jean Smart, Chevy Chase, Josh Peck and Emmanuelle Chriqui, among others.

Snow Day is directed by Emmy® Award-winner Michael Lembeck (The J Team, Queen Bees, The Santa Clause 2 and 3, Tooth Fairy, Friends). The story was written by Will McRobb & Chris Viscardi and Samantha Martin (The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, Danger Force, Henry Danger The Musical), who also wrote the teleplay and contributed original music for the movie. The movie is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and based on the original film written by McRobb & Viscardi. Production on Snow Day for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the movie.

About Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount+:

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon