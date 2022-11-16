Online adult high school program celebrates 500th graduate in 2022

Ohio 22+ gives busy adults an accessible pathway to high school graduation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program providers that partner with Graduation Alliance celebrated their 500th graduate of 2022 on November 3. Eight educational institutions throughout Ohio offer this state-funded program in partnership with Graduation Alliance, which allows Ohio adults to finish their high school requirements online at no cost.

(PRNewsfoto/Graduation Alliance) (PRNewswire)

"Ohio 22+ provides adults who didn't graduate with their original cohort a second chance at earning a standard high school diploma," Graduation Alliance CEO Ron Klausner said. "Our community college and school district partners recognized the need for an adult high school program in their communities and have helped more than 2,700 Ohio adults earn their high school diplomas and gain valuable employability skills."

Students earn the credits they need for a high school diploma and, in many cases, have the option to complete career pathway courses such as Career Development, Digital Literacy, and Financial Math to gain a resume line item and develop their employability skills. 2021 graduates reported a nearly 8 percentage point increase in full-time employment, an 11 percentage point increase in labor market participation, and an average hourly wage increase of $4.11 after graduating from the program.

"While a high school diploma is not the destination for many students, it is a critical milestone that results in increased confidence, wages, benefits, and motivation," Klausner said. "Students gain critical skills through career pathway courses and have access to a personalized support team that can help them figure out what steps to take after graduation, whether it's going for a promotion, attending community college or trade school, or getting started on a bachelor's degree."

Graduation Alliance's 100% online courses do not have any synchronous components, giving busy adults the time and place flexibility they need to finish high school as they balance other priorities. Plus, students receive 360 degrees of support to help them reach their academic goals.

This program is open for enrollment and offered through Columbus State Community College, Columbus City Schools, Lorain County Community College, Northwest State Community College, Owens Community College, Southern State Community College, Stark State College, and Zane State College. For more information or to enroll, visit OhioDiploma.com .

About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com .

