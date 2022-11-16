Schneider Electric accelerates its AI at Scale strategy with solid progress in the first year

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the progress made on its AI at Scale strategic initiative. With more than 200 people onboard in AI roles since 2021, the company has strengthened its foundations for enabling new revenue streams, savings, and efficient ways of working.

Over the past year, Schneider Electric has accelerated the momentum of AI by:

Appointing its first Chief AI Officer, Philippe Rambach

Implementing an AI hub and spoke operating model globally

Bringing 200+ AI and data experts onboard

Submitting 18 AI technology patents

Enhancing 15 solutions with AI capabilities

Developing 20+ internal AI applications

AI knowledge base on se.com/ai Launching anon

The AI Hub partners with all Schneider Electric business units and functions to address the most pressing customer challenges and prioritize AI use cases with the highest customer value. Focused on efficiency and sustainability, it has been working to further develop AI applications in the field of electrification, automation, and decarbonization, such as microgrid management, alarm management, and HVAC optimization for buildings, electric vehicles (EV) management, smart charging, asset management, and many more. Offers such as EcoStruxure Resource Advisor, EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor or EcoStruxure Autonomous Production Advisor, are a few examples of AI-enabled Schneider Electric offers.

AI for sustainability

"At Schneider Electric, we observe a great demand from our customers to leverage data for operational efficiency, electrification, and automation. The growing energy costs make many of them turn to

AI applications to manage, predict and optimize their energy consumption", said Peter Weckesser, Chief Digital Officer at Schneider Electric. "We apply AI to enhance data-driven decision making, agility and decarbonization. It has never been more visible that resource efficiency and energy sobriety boost the company's profitability".

First year of service of the Chief AI Officer

"The AI by Schneider Electric is AI for good. We challenge it with the biggest problem of our generation – climate change.", said Philippe Rambach, Chief AI Officer at Schneider Electric. "It has been my first year in this role, and I am happy to discover and further develop the AI foundation of many of our products and services. Our customers rely on us to help them solve their challenges at scale, and they recognize that our advanced AI technologies and domain expertise make Schneider Electric the right partner in these difficult times.

Internal AI applications

On the internal efficiency side, the Schneider AI Hub and Spokes partner with all teams to unburden employees from day-to-day manual activities, allowing them to dedicate more time to customers, data analysis, continuous improvement, and real-time decision making.

Among internal AI applications, the company launched a virtual sales assistant, which offers an entire ecosystem of connected tools supporting sales efficiency with data-driven recommendations. It provides custom actionable insights such as product recommendations, ordering patterns, or product decommissioning.

The AI Hub is currently developing applications in the field of customer support, finance, global supply chain, sales, HR, and more, which are all expected to enable significant efficiency and savings by 2025.

