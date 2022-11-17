ARK Invest and BMO Investments Inc. Launch Three of ARK's Existing ETF Strategies Available for Canadian Investors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), is pleased to announce its partnership with BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, to make three of ARK's existing ETF strategies available to investors in Canada.

The three new BMO ARK mutual funds, with ETF Series listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, are BMO ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK), BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ARKG), and BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW) (collectively, the "BMO ARK Funds"). The Funds are managed by ARK and begin trading today.

"Leveraging BMO's powerful scale and distribution network, we are proud to make our existing ETF strategies available for more investors in Canada by launching the BMO ARK Funds," said Cathie Wood, ARK's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "We believe innovation is key to growth in a portfolio. According to our research, the global economy is undergoing one of the largest technological transformations in history, displacing industry incumbents and creating new leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation. We strive to give all investors access to these exponential opportunities."

Today's listing of the new BMO ARK Funds builds on BMO Exchange Traded Funds comprehensive suite of strategies across mandates, asset classes, and geographies, providing effective portfolio solutions for investors. BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada,1 and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors.

"We are excited to be partnering with ARK to offer the BMO ARK Funds to help investors build better and stronger portfolios that are well positioned for growth," said Kevin Gopaul, President, ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "Based on the strength and expertise of the ARK team, these three new BMO ARK Funds are well positioned to benefit from important long-term trends in the market."

BMO ARK Funds

BMO ARK Innovation Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors involved in the development of technologically enabled products or services associated with fintech innovation, genomic innovation, industrial innovation, and next generation internet innovation that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors that are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business such as CRISPR, targeted therapeutics, bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells and agricultural biology that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, Venture Capital, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

