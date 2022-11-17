Grubhub and Rite Aid Partner to Provide Nationwide Delivery

Customers can now tap Grubhub's first national drugstore partner to order all their health and wellness essentials this cold and flu season

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced today that they've partnered to deliver thousands of Rite Aid's drugstore products right to customers' doorsteps. More than 2,000 locations in 16 states are available on the Grubhub Marketplace for delivery.

Grubhub & Rite Aid (PRNewswire)

Cold and flu season peaks between December and February, but there has already been a high and early uptick in respiratory infections this year. A recent Grubhub survey found that 47% of respondents are likely to avoid traveling to the drugstore when they are feeling sick, with 67% saying that they would turn to a delivery service for their over-the-counter medicine and wellness needs. Additionally, 39% of respondents said they plan to buy cold or flu medicine in the coming weeks. With this partnership, customers can order all of their health and wellness needs in one spot, from vitamins, pain relief and medicine, to hydration drinks and their favorite feel-good snacks.

"We're excited to partner with Rite Aid to grow Grubhub's drugstore and convenience offerings, making it even easier for customers to get instant access to items that keep them healthy," said Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth at Grubhub. "This partnership could not come at a better time as we head into the winter months when delivery becomes an even more important way for people to get what they need to stay nourished and cared for when they can't leave the house."

"Our partnership with Grubhub is another way that we are offering the convenience and access that our customers want and need to keep them and their families healthy and happy," said Dustin Humphreys, senior vice president of digital and e-commerce at Rite Aid. "We also look forward to expanding our reach to Grubhub's loyal customer base and becoming a go-to option for their everyday health and wellness needs."

Rite Aid is Grubhub's first national drugstore chain partner, and in addition to health and wellness products, customers can order their everyday essentials, from personal care products, beauty and household items, pre-packaged grocery items and more from the Grubhub Marketplace.

Rite Aid is available on Grubhub+ , Grubhub's membership program where customers get access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more and exclusive Perks from restaurants on Grubhub. This partnership builds on Grubhub's efforts in the convenience space, following its work with Gopuff and its branded concept powered by 7-Eleven, Grubhub Goods. Diners who order convenience items on Grubhub place more orders from restaurants in the following month than those who do not order convenience items.

Survey Methodology: Grubhub partnered with YouGov plc. to survey 2,414 adults between November 4-8th, 2022. The survey was carried out online and the figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (ages 18+). Results reported to "agree" include responses of "Strongly agree" and "Somewhat agree" to the applicable survey questions.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid's pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.