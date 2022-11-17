PEPSI® GIVES NEW YORKERS THE CHANCE TO APPEAR ON THE GREAT STAGE OF RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL DURING THE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES

Fans can enter for a chance to win the holiday experience of a lifetime, with prizes including a walk-on role during the Christmas Spectacular, tickets to the show, and more all thanks to Pepsi

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the awe-inspiring Christmas trees to the glittering light displays, the holidays in New York City are a magical time for spreading joy that locals and tourists alike come together to celebrate. This year, Pepsi is kicking off the season by giving one lucky New Yorker the holiday experience of a lifetime: a walk-on role during the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

"Pepsi is getting into the spirit of the holiday season and sharing joy with New Yorkers by giving away an unforgettable experience," said Nancy Rooney, CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division. "The Christmas Spectacular is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and Pepsi is here to make one performance the most memorable show yet for one lucky fan."

Fans have until December 5 to buy any participating Pepsi product and upload their receipt to enter for a chance to win at pepsipromos.com/dance. It doesn't end there, as the brand continues to spread the joy of the season with chances to enter to win additional prizes through the end of the year. Prizing includes:

Grand prize (Entry Period: 11/17-12/5): One fan will win a walk-on role in the " New York at Christmas" scene of a performance of the Christmas Spectacular on December 28 , along with 4 tickets to the show and access to the exclusive Roxy Suite pre-show

First prize (Entry Period: 11/17-12/12): 10 fans will win a set of 4 tickets to a 2022 performance of the Christmas Spectacular

Second Prize (Entry Period: 11/17-12/31): Two fans will win a special Christmas Spectacular swag bag

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion begins on 11/17/2022 and ends on 12/31/2022. MULTIPLE DRAWING DEADLINES APPLY. Open to legal U.S. residents of CT, NY AND NJ, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. For Official Rules, prize details, entry requirements and drawing deadlines, visit pepsipromos.com/dance.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

