Pipeline Launches New Tiered Offering for Companies to Achieve Gender Equity

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline—an award-winning HR analytics platform designed to improve workplace equity—announced today a new 3-tiered offering for midsize companies with 200 or more employees. The Pipeline Platform™ integrates with cloud HRIS to provide recommendations across hiring, pay, performance, potential and promotion decisions. This marks the first time in Pipeline's 5-year history that companies of this size can tap into its AI-based software platform, which was previously only available to enterprises with 10,000 or more employees. In addition, a complimentary Equity Baseline ™ analysis and report will be included for all with the new offering.

"The pandemic wiped out more than three decades of progress toward gender equity in the workplace, resulting in a $3.1 trillion write-off from the US economy. That's a great deal of lost opportunity on the table," said Katica Roy, founder and CEO of Pipeline. "We look forward to deploying our technology to accelerate workplace equity, and the new tier offerings will help more companies deliver on their gender equity goals."

New Offerings Meet Companies Where They Are on Their Equity Journey

The new offering is designed to help organizations efficiently achieve their DEI goals. Leaders can start with the Equity Baseline™, a complimentary, customized analysis and report to understand their current DEI challenges.

Purchasing more advanced tiers (Equity Roadmap™ and Equity Engine™) takes the Equity Baseline™ report a step further by providing further analysis of the employee decisions they need to make to improve intersectional gender equity and enhance revenue.

Organizations with Equity Engine™ can receive pay range recommendations to drive equitable pay using Pay Suite™. Pipeline's recommendations ensure companies get ahead of the new pay transparency laws and can help enhance their employer reputation. The Career Suite™ can be deployed for internal hiring and promotion recommendations to create a more equitable and inclusive organization.

Organizations looking to jumpstart or accelerate their gender equity goals can sign up here for a complimentary customized Equity Baseline™ report today.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is an award-winning HR analytics company that increases the financial performance of organizations through closing the intersectional gender equity gap. Pipeline's proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and remedy gender biases costing the U.S. alone $3.1 trillion . A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™, provides a clear view of the timeline for investment and projected returns. Gender equity is not just about good sense, it is about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to create social change. Both Workday and Accenture are Pipeline partners. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com , like PipelineEquity on Facebook, follow @PipelineEquity on Twitter, and follow @PipelineEquity on LinkedIn.

