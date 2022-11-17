CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is pleased to announce the addition of Rachelle Greco to their team.

Rachelle Greco joins Alpine Environmental as Personnel Coordinator (PRNewswire)

As Personnel Coordinator, Rachelle will be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, training and licensing, and generally supporting the Field Team. In her last position at BigBear.ai, Rachelle was the Talent Acquisition Coordinator/System Administrator where she was responsible for processing and reviewing applications, and onboarding. Rachelle also has retail management experience where she developed her approachable management and interpersonal skills.

Founded over 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Their services include lead paint abatement, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and historic restoration. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

"We're delighted to bring Rachelle onboard and know that her charm, warmth, and diligence will be a wonderful way to welcome all our new employees to the Alpine team" said General Manager Theresa Hazelrigg.

To learn more about Alpine visit: alpine-environmental.com

