Society Awards Launches Designer Award Collection with Baccarat, Bringing Art into Glamorous Celebrations and Exquisitely Designed Homes

Society Awards builds on its history of collaboration with Baccarat with the launch of a new designer award collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards , the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury and iconic awards exquisitely crafted to reflect the finest aspirations and accomplishments, continues collaboration with the famed French luxury brand Baccarat to launch the limited-edition Baccarat x Society Awards collection. The first piece in this exclusive collaboration, the Cylinder, is inspired by the distinctive, geometric forms in Baccarat's Vega collection, and crafted to museum quality. It is available through Society Awards concierge sales and online at https://societyawards.com/awards/baccarat .

The first piece in the limited-edition Baccarat x Society Awards designer collection is the Cylinder. (PRNewswire)

The Cylinder is a thoughtful and timeless expression of Baccarat's iconic crystal.

A magnificent, massive crystal form atop a shimmering golden base, the Cylinder makes a statement like no other trophy. The iconic award's wave-like accents meld from crystal to metal as two perfectly sculpted pieces destined together. The bold, attention-grabbing creation will be one of several collector pieces that can be purchased to be presented as an award or treasured as home décor.

"The Cylinder, of our Baccarat x Society Awards designer collection, is a thoughtful and timeless expression of Baccarat's iconic crystal, crafted to bring our shared appreciation of art to evoke inspiration and celebration," said Society Awards CEO, David Moritz. "For more than 250 years, Baccarat has been synonymous with exquisite quality, whose unique forms and peerless craftsmanship bring light and joy to all. We are honored to bring our partnership in design and quality to the greatest brands and highest performing individuals with Society Awards."

The launch of this designer award collection builds on the iconic brands' previous barware and home décor collaborations. Society Awards has a cherished history of collaboration with Baccarat, working together to create the most rare and prestigious award in the world, the YouTube Red Diamond Creator Award for 100 Million subscribers on the platform.

Each Baccarat x Society Awards collectors piece is presented in Baccarat's signature red box. To reserve the Cylinder for purchase, please contact a Society Awards concierge at (212) 845-9980 or customerservice@societyawards.com or https://societyawards.com/awards/baccarat-cylinder.html .

About Society Awards

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited edition awards. The now Charlotte-based company makes more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Its awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled them to be the unparalleled industry leader. Clients include NATAS Emmy, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP, NBC's The Voice, American Music Awards, BET, CFDA, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, the Recording Academy, and many others. Learn more about the world's best awards maker at https://societyawards.com/

About Baccarat

Founded in 1764, Baccarat is a luxury brand internationally renowned for extraordinary products symbolizing the excellence of the French Art de vivre. Its Manufacture has been located in Lorraine, France, since the company's inception and constitutes an essential economic pillar of the region. For 258 years, each Baccarat creation has been manufactured by highly-skilled craftsmen and bears the seal of unique savoir-faire passed down from generation to generation. As a true source of inspiration for the greatest international designers, Baccarat continues to innovate and develop prestigious collections that are loved around the world.



Baccarat also works with the biggest luxury brands to create tailor-made flacons and other exclusive products. From tableware to lighting and from decorative objects to fine jewelry, Baccarat is synonymous with glamour and perfection. Explore the world of Baccarat at www.baccarat.com , and follow the conversation on social media at @baccarat.

