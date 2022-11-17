Tangoe selects AYR's SingularityAI platform

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AYR, the next-generation IDP company, has been selected by leading technology expense and asset management company Tangoe to add its SingularityAI Platform to its Telecom Expense Management application. This will result in improved efficiency of invoice loading for Tangoe.

Tangoe processes complex and varying invoices for their global enterprise clients. Extracting fields from telecom invoices can be quite challenging because of the infinite invoice variations and fields that can be buried in blocks of text and/or multi-page tables. The SingularityAI Platform enhances the processing speed.

"A proof of concept with AYR resulted in faster processing of our most complex use cases and we're looking forward to building out the functionality across our telecom application" said Joshua Raymond, SVP Operations, Tangoe.

"We're pleased to welcome Tangoe, leaders in telecom expense management, as our newest customer, and proud to have won their business," says Scott Lee, Chief Revenue Officer at AYR. "Solving data extraction problems is what we do. Tangoe brought us one of the most challenging use cases in the industry, with borderless and nested data tables that spanned multiple pages. The solution combines our propriety NLP, computer vision, and OCR technologies to produce a single model with an awareness of shape, form, and meaning in the context of unstructured data. AYR looks forward to a long relationship with Tangoe."

AYR (formerly Singularity Systems), the next-generation IDP company, provides an Artificial Intelligence platform to help enterprises transform their raw data into actionable insight. Enterprise leaders use SingularityAI to efficiently convert high-volume unstructured content into machine-readable data, enabling real-time decision-making and powering improvements in customer experience and operational agility. Serving a global customer network of top-tier organizations in banking, insurance, healthcare, energy, and other data-intensive industries, AYR is headquartered in Princeton, NJ's Einstein's Alley.

Tangoe is the leading technology expense and asset management solution. Tangoe seamlessly integrates with hundreds of providers globally to deliver the reporting and insights needed by enterprises of all sizes and scales. Fueled by an innovative automation framework and unified customer experience, Tangoe optimizes spend and resources across telecom, mobile, cloud, and IoT. For more information on the power of Tangoe and how it can transform your business, visit www.tangoe.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

