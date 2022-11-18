Advertise
TRAVUT opens a travel information service, Handy Info Center that provides highly reliable travel information through real-time chat with locals

Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel platform, TRAVUT published by REDBIK Co., Ltd opens a real-time travel information service, Handy Info Center, to provide travelers with the right travel information at right time.

Mobile App UI
Mobile App UI(PRNewswire)

Handy Info Center is open to any international travelers in or planning to visit Korea for free of charge. It is a chat-based travel assistant service that responds flexibly in a variety of circumstances which allows travelers to ask for their travel needs such as directions, and price information in emergency situations.

TRAVUT started with private tour services focusing on its 'Local Guide Matching' business. Still difficult to get instantaneous information from Google or other map applications, especially after COVID-19, many overseas travelers get non-updated information from Korean portal sites or social media up until now. In fact, TRAVUT revealed that the main inquiries from Handy Info Center include restaurant dress expectations, whether halal restaurants are still open after COVID-19, transportation, K-beauty shops, and spa & massage reservations.

Moreover, TRAVUT not only offers its 'Local Guide Matching' service but also travel curation service for guests in 27 hotels including five-stars. Providing services in English for now, TRAVUT plans to offer various languages such as Chinese and Arabic.

TRAVUT, offering P2P (Peer to Peer) on-demand travel services to individual travelers, will expand its business to Southeast Asia next year based on the actual database from VIP travelers from the U.S.A., the Middle East, and Europe.

REDBIK Co., Ltd. / Rachel Yi / 82-2-784-0927

