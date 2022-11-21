DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ERIE, PA.

At 4458 Buffalo Road, Suite 7

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, which has more than 60 outpatient clinics across Pennsylvania, has expanded to the northwest part of the state.

The new Erie clinic opened today at 4468 Buffalo Road, Suite 7.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. To make an appointment, call 814-314-1175 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Alexander Zarger earned a doctor of physical therapy from Gannon University. An orthopedic clinical specialist, Zarger has special interests in pairing manual therapy with exercise, educating patients for effective outcomes, and empowering patients to prevent injury.

Zarger, a competitive triathlete, especially enjoys working with endurance athletes and youth and high school athletes.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

