Greenbutts Receives Accredited Validation For Biodegradable Filter Technology

The Hohenstein Quality Label is issued for products that have been rigorously tested and meet defined minimum requirements. Testing criteria is based on decades of scientific research and considers practical, real-use situations. All testing is conducted in Hohenstein's accredited testing labs.

Greenbutts has certified a biodegradable solution to the world's most littered plastic item, cigarette filters, meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #12 for Responsible Consumption and Production.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbutts LLC. ("Greenbutts") announces it has been granted the Hohenstein Quality Label for a novel biodegradable filter technology designed to replace the most littered single-use plastic item - cigarette filters.

An all-natural and fiber-based solution to cellulose acetate filters, Greenbutts' technology becomes one of few alternatives certified as biodegradable by Hohenstein Laboratories ("Hohenstein"), a distinction requiring materials to achieve complete biodegradation to achieve certification. By fully biodegrading, our novel filter technology enables multinational partners and our growing customer pipeline to address their product sustainability while materially reducing the negative impact on our oceans and communities.

"Receiving this certification of biodegradability from Hohenstein is validation of all the hard work over the past decade to develop and optimize our Greenbutts filter technology to be a truly eco-friendly replacement for cellulose acetate. We are excited to offer this certified material to a variety of filtration media products in the near future to help eradicate single-use synthetics used in the filtration industry," said Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts.

Luis Sanches, Chief Strategy Officer of Greenbutts, said "We have put our best minds towards delivering a transformative solution for the global tobacco industry. Our world demands high corporate responsibility coupled with measurable impact, and no matter where our customers may be, we all can do our part. At Greenbutts, we are inspired by our industry peers who are establishing bold and responsible practices towards replacing single-use plastic in their product with a better alternative.

We are dedicated to designing a bright future, inspiring the way we, our customers and our partners grow with our collective goal to lead our industry with sustainable values," Sanches continued.

Greenbutts expects with this certified technology to contribute toward solving the problem of cigarette filter pollution which continues to be one of the most widespread single-use plastic problems facing the world's waterways and environment.

About Greenbutts™️

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop a natural filter technology, capable of replacing the most littered plastic in the world, cigarette filters. Driven by the new single-use plastic (SUP) legislation enforced by governments, the Company is actively engaged in the global commercialization of its proprietary, plastic-free and trademarked material technology, Greenbutts™, fulfilling the global industry demand for biodegradable filters. The technology utilizes fully patented material science and is biodegradable, plastic-free, and water dispersing; designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by plastic cigarette filter pollution. The sustainable design of the Company's filter technology includes a natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food grade fiber materials. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for a similar customer sensory experience and filter manufacturing process as acetate filters and provides a seamless transition away from plastic filters for the global tobacco industry. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters. Greenbutts' natural filter technology is fully patented in the U.S., U.K., Canada and is patent pending in additional countries, covering key geographies in the cigarette industry. Greenbutts' fully patented biodegradable filter is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that multinational producers suffer from: a need for an alternative filter without compromising sensory, taste, or customer experience. The Company's trademarked Greenbutts™ delivers a similar sensorial experience of traditional cigarette filters without the plastic waste left behind, offering a viable alternative to plastic filters while meeting the new SUP legislation initiatives.

