Leju to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at Room 1120, 11/F, Yinli Building, No. 383 Guangyan Road, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on December 16, 2022 at 10:00AM (local time). No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company's ADSs to discuss Company affairs with management.

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on November 28, 2022 (Eastern Daylight Time) are entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at http://ir.leju.com.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Leju's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Leju does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

