Red Cross response in 2022: Donations help most vulnerable facing climate disasters, global emergencies and blood crisis

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has been a year of crisis for families and communities — from extreme climate disasters to global emergencies like the conflict in Ukraine to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

"This year's crises overwhelmed the most vulnerable, who have relied on generous support to cope with dire needs," American Red Cross President & CEO Gail J. McGovern said. "It takes all of us to help ensure no one faces an emergency alone, whether it's felt by millions of people or a single person. Join us during the holidays to give hope to those in need facing future crises by making a financial donation or a lifesaving donation of blood. Your support makes all the difference."

This holiday season, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also register for volunteer opportunities in their area.

RESPONDING TO EXTREME CLIMATE-DRIVEN DISASTERS This year's extreme disasters in the U.S. are clear examples of the increasing frequency and intensity of the climate crisis — which continues to disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, especially those already struggling to pay the bills and dealing with health and disability needs.

Red Cross volunteers have worked 24/7 to deliver shelter, food and care for tens of thousands of disasters across the country this year, including 15 billion-dollar disasters — more than twice the number that struck annually just two decades ago.

What's more, while Red Cross emergency shelters are meant to be temporary, some shelters have operated for over a month to help people in need. A lack of affordable housing is driving this demand for shelter following disasters such as Hurricane Ian, severe floods in Kentucky and wildfires out West — where Red Cross volunteers responded non-stop for six months to ongoing blazes. Across the country, volunteers have also secured a safe place for people to stay after home fires, which comprise most Red Cross annual disaster responses.

HELPING MILLIONS AFFECTED BY GLOBAL EMERGENCIES Internationally, the conflict in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee for their lives. With such vast needs, the American Red Cross has provided financial donations and international crisis responders to support the global Red Cross network's response on the ground, which spans more than a dozen neighboring countries to deliver food, shelter, medical care, emotional support and other critical aid for displaced families.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has also provided financial support to the ongoing hunger crisis in Africa. Overall this year, as part of the world's largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross has provided humanitarian aid in more than 108 countries, including water sanitation programs in Guatemala and the delivery of relief supplies in the Philippines.

OVERCOMING THE FIRST-EVER RED CROSS BLOOD CRISIS In January 2022, the Red Cross experienced its worst national blood shortage in over a decade, due to ongoing collection challenges and varied hospital demand during the pandemic. Patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions relied on an outpouring of support from hundreds of thousands of generous blood donors to overcome the crisis.

Beyond national headlines, the need for blood is constant, as one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. Every day, Red Cross blood donors are the lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease.

Book a time to give at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all those that come to give Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.*

